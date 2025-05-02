Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Projected To Reach USD 90.29 Billion By 2032 | Sustainability Mandates And Packaging Innovation Fuel Global Growth
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USDÂ 12.90 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 90.29 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR ofÂ 24.14% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Â Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| â€¢ By Product (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable)
â€¢By Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture, Automotive & Transportation, Coatings & Adhesives)
|Key Drivers
|â€¢ Growing consumer preference for sustainable and biodegradable materials drives the bioplastics & biopolymers market growth.
Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific held the largest market share of around 46% in 2023. It is due to strong manufacturing ability, a rise in environmentally conscious entrepreneurship trends, and active governmental support in the region to utilize biodegradable materials. The bio-based alternatives to petroleum-derived plastics are being aggressively promoted by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea through policies, incentives, and plastic waste reduction regulations. The adoption of bioplastics is also fueled by legislative actions in various regions, such as the ban on single-use plastic products in China and the plastic waste management rules in India, which are likely to have a positive impact on bioplastics adoption across packaging, agriculture, â€‚textile, and other end-use industries. Moreover, a still larger consumer market and rapidly growing economies with increasing demand for sustainable packaging, especially in food & beverage and consumer goods sectors, are the major input characteristics of Asia-Pacific.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Bio-based plasticizers held the largest market share, around 68% in 2023. It is because of their environmentally safe nature, better compatibility with diversified polymers, and rising demand for bio-plasticizers in the packaging and consumer goods market. Renewable resource-based plasticizers are a new generation of sustainable plasticizers made from bio-sourced materials like soybean oil, castor oil, and citric acid are receiving more attention over traditional phthalate plasticizers (widely used plasticizers in industry), due to the health and environmental issues of phthalate plasticizers. Due to regulations by various regulatory bodies across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific about the use of hazardous plasticizers in consumer products, the demand for bio-based plasticizers has been projected to increase rapidly. In addition, bio-based plasticizers tend to be more biodegradable, less toxic, and perform better in terms of flexibility, thermal stability, and durability.
By Application
The agriculture & horticulture segment held the largest market around 34%, in 2023. It is owing to driving forces, including increasing demand for sustainable farming solutions and the need for environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional plastic materials. Bioplastics are used on a large scale in mulch films, seedling trays, pots, â€‚and greenhouse clips at farm and garden areas, where they exist as polluting factors due to soil pollution and environmental degradation caused by fossil-based plastic. In this regard, PLA and starch blends are economical alternatives to conventional polymers, since biodegradable and compostable biopolymers not only exist, they also decompose to harmless elements, and composting does not pollute the field as a consequence. The growing trend for sustainable agriculture, coupled with favorable government initiatives to reduce plastic waste, coupled with their widespread application in agrochemicals, is another factor propelling the bioplastics market segment.
If You Need Any Customization on  Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Report, I nquire Now  @
Recent Developments
- InÂ February 2024 ,Â NatureWorks LLCÂ announced the commissioning of its new fully integrated Ingeo PLA manufacturing facility in Thailand, targeting an annual production capacity of 75,000 metric tons, to meet Asia-Pacific's surging demand for bio-based plastics. InÂ January 2024 ,Â TotalEnergies CorbionÂ expanded its PLA resin product line with the launch of a new heat-resistant grade, catering to rigid packaging and hot-fill beverage applications in Europe and the U.S. InÂ December 2023 ,Â BASF SEÂ andÂ Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd.Â signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop next-generation starch blend biopolymers customized for the Chinese agricultural and packaging sectors.
Table of Contents â€“ Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Bioplastics & BiopolymersÂ MarketÂ Segmentation, By Product
8. Bioplastics & BiopolymersÂ Market Segmentation, By Application
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practice
13. Conclusion
