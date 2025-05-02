Glowbar Launches First Philanthropic Partnership With Melanoma Research Foundation As Part Of 2025 #Getnaked Campaign

The fastest-growing and largest facial membership brand is promoting sun safety and melanoma awareness by pledging to increase daily sunscreen use in over 5 million people by 2026

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Melanoma Awareness Month this May, Glowbar , the expert-led facial membership brand that pioneered the 30-minute facial, is proud to announce its long-term partnership with the Melanoma Research Foundation , the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma.

"I'm proud that Glowbar's first philanthropic partnership is with MRF. This is a cause incredibly close to my heart, and one too many people have been affected by. People don't realize how common this form of skin cancer actually is," said Rachel Liverman, Founder and CEO of Glowbar. "At Glowbar, we have a unique opportunity to educate thousands of people about their skin on a regular basis. We always use our platform to promote sun safety and talk about skin protection - and the easiest way to do that is with SPF!"

Together with the MRF's award-winning #GetNaked campaign, Glowbar will promote sun safety, regular skin screenings, and early detection throughout May and beyond. The #GetNaked campaign is the MRF's trademarked award-winning cutaneous (skin) melanoma prevention, early detection and public awareness campaign.

"The MRF is thankful for Glowbar's support of our #GetNaked campaign and ongoing awareness efforts year-round," said James Merrick, MPA, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Melanoma Research Foundation. "Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but it's highly preventable and treatable when caught early. Glowbar's support is making a big difference in the work we do to educate consumers on sun safety and getting skin checks."

Glowbar's mission is to help everyone feel confident in their skin, which starts with keeping your skin healthy. For Liverman, her focus is educating everyone on the importance of wearing SPF 365 days a year. To support this mission, in addition to a monetary donation, Glowbar is pledging to increase the number of people who wear SPF every day. Only 13.5% of Americans wear sunscreen every day, yet 20% will develop skin cancer before the age of 701. Glowbar is committed to increasing the number of people who wear SPF daily from 13.5% to 15% – an additional 5 million people – by 2026.

Glowbar is supporting this pledge in the following ways:

Free on-the-spot sunscreen application during the month of MayEach Glowbar appointment ends with SPF so consumers leave protected and glowy. For the month of May, Glowbar will also be offering free on-the-spot EltaMD sunscreen application at its 19 studios in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. No appointment necessary.DC Miles for Melanoma 5KGlowbar is proud to be a sponsor of the first Miles for Melanoma 5K run/walk of 2025 in Washington, D.C. on Saturday May 3 at Yards Park. Miles for Melanoma is a nationwide series of 5K runs/walks that allows participants to support and raise funds for the MRF by coming together in their community alongside fellow melanoma patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters. At the DC race, Glowbar will be giving out free EltaMD sunscreen samples to all runners and supporters.Skin Safety Tips with Ian Michael CrummDuring the month of May, Glowbar clients will receive skin safety tips from celebrity esthetician and the 2025 #GetNaked spokesperson Ian Michael Crumm. The pamphlet includes positive sun safety tips and encourages everyone to see a dermatologist once a year for a skin screening.

"Seeing your expert esthetician at Glowbar every month is a great way to consistently check your skin, but it shouldn't be your only skin screening," said Ian. "While facials give you the glow, a good dermatologist gives you peace of mind. Join me and Glowbar in establishing the ultimate skincare routine: monthly facials at Glowbar, monthly skin checks at home, and annual visits to the dermatologist's office."

For more information about Glowbar, visit .

1

About Glowbar:

Glowbar is revolutionizing the skincare industry with 30-minute, affordable, customized, and results-driven facial treatments with 19 locations along the East Coast. Called "the custom facial that leaves your skin glowing" by Town & Country, Glowbar has become the must-visit monthly retreat for those looking to keep their skin in great shape under the care of skincare experts, all without the anxiety of overwhelming treatment menus, and the need for expensive add-ons. Founded in 2019 by third-generation esthetician Rachel Liverman, Glowbar has delivered the glow to over 500,000 people to date. In 2024, Glowbar proudly debuted at No. 409 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation:

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes.

The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at .

About Ian Michael Crumm:

Ian Michael Crumm, a licensed esthetician and beauty expert, has devoted his career to creating meaningful change. Amid his exploration of beauty and serious skincare, he discovered a passion for promoting year-round sun safety and raising awareness about skin cancer prevention. Ian is a respected key opinion leader in the beauty industry, serving in high-profile roles with national media and industry organizations. His expertise has earned him positions on the ELLE Beauty Advisory Board, Marie Claire Skincare Awards judging panel, BeautyMatter NEXT Awards jury, and the CEW Beauty Awards finalist nominating committee. He's also been widely quoted in national outlets like ELLE, Glamour, Harper's BAZAAR, VOGUE, and more. You can find Ian at ianmichaelcrumm and on Instagram and TikTok .

SOURCE Glowbar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED