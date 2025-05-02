SIMPPLE Ltd. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq’S Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading technology provider and innovator in the facilities management (FM) sector, today announced that on April 28, 2025, the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market's continued listing standard for the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

As reported in the Company's Form 6-K dated February 26, 2025, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying that the closing bid price of the Company did not meet the continued listing requirement of $1.00 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2).

Since then, Nasdaq has notified the Company that the closing bid price of the Company has been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 14 consecutive business days from April 7 through 25, 2025, resulting to compliance with its listing standards.

“We are pleased to have successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements regarding the minimum bid price, while remaining committed to our expansion and growth objectives for Singapore and the region,” said Norman Schroeder, SIMPPLE's chief executive.

About SIMPPLE LTD.

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") devices.

For more information on SIMPPLE, please visit:

