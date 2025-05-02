(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEINEKEN expands its Business Services network Amsterdam, 2 May 2025 - HEINEKEN N.V. announces the expansion of its Business Services network with the establishment of a new Centre in Hyderabad, India. HEINEKEN Business Services India is an addition to HEINEKEN's existing global network of connected hubs that will provide essential services and capabilities to Operating Companies within HEINEKEN. It is expected to be operational as of Q4 2025. The business services network plays an important part in HEINEKEN's EVERGREEN strategy.

The expansion showcases HEINEKEN's continued investment in the optimal organisation to support long term sustainable growth and maintain competitiveness.



HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries.




