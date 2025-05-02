Azintelecom Partners With Gcore To Launch 'Azincloud' Platform In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"AzInTelecom" LLC, part of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), has launched the new "AzInCloud" platform in collaboration with "Gcore," one of Europe's largest technology companies, Azernews reports.

The partnership was officially announced at an event in Baku yesterday, attended by executives from both companies, technology representatives, and other guests.

During the event, it was highlighted that the "AzInCloud" platform, operated by "AzInTelecom" in partnership with "Gcore," offers a variety of cloud services equipped with modern tools. Both individual and corporate clients can access these services via the website []( The platform, now live, features easy management, a wide selection of operating systems, a cloud marketplace, monitoring services, and more.

The "AzInCloud" platform follows a pay-as-you-use model, making it accessible to legal entities, small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals. Users can register on the website, pay via bank card, and start using the services immediately.

It's also worth noting that "Gcore" is a global technology company providing cloud, hosting, and cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 2011, "Gcore" has a strong infrastructure in Europe, North America, Asia, and the CIS countries. The company primarily serves clients in the financial sector, government, and large corporations.