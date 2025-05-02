JIMMY Launches R9 Countertop RO Water Purifier: The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift For Safe, Pure, And Convenient Hydration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Whether it's preparing 110°F warm water for mom's formula, brewing 200°F coffee for dad, serving chilled mineral water for the kids, or offering fresh water for pets, JIMMY R9 ensures that every member of the family can enjoy safe, delicious, and easily accessible water. JIMMY has always been dedicated to meeting consumers' everyday needs in the home appliance sector. With this groundbreaking water purification technology, JIMMY R9 is redefining what it means to have fresh, healthy, great-tasting water on demand-setting a new standard for direct-purified water with precise temperature control.

Comprehensive Home Water Solutions: Making Healthy Purity Easily Accessible



Installation-Free Ultra-Thin Design: JIMMY R9 features an ultra-slim profile of just 9.9 inches, allowing for effortless placement in various spaces-no installation required. Its sleek, modern look integrates seamlessly into kitchen or living room decor, enhancing your home's overall aesthetic.



7-Stage Purification for Exceptional Taste: JIMMY R9 features a mother-and-infant-grade, 7-stage purification system with 0.0001-micron RO reverse osmosis and UV sterilization. This advanced process removes 99.99% of bacteria, heavy metals, PFAS, and other harmful substances. Certified by trusted international organizations (SGS, FDA, FCC), and enhanced with coconut shell activated carbon, JIMMY R9 ensures water that tastes as pure and fresh as spring water-delivering true peace of mind for every family.

Precise Temperature and Quantity Control: Thanks to advanced 3-second rapid heating technology, JIMMY R9 delivers precise temperature control from room temperature up to 200°F. With seven customizable settings, it meets diverse beverage needs-whether for coffee, hot tea, or milk frothing. The precise water temperature and volume setting allows busy moms to enjoy truly worry-free preparation of formula milk.

User Friendly Design for Convenient Use : Greatly Simply Your Life



Clean Water, Anytime, Anywhere:

JIMMY R9's innovative design moves the water tank to the exterior, featuring two detachable, BPA-free Tritan water tanks. These can be placed in the fridge for chilled water. An integrated UV sterilization lamp at the rear of the tank eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, ensuring safe, convenient hydration for the whole family-at home or on the go.



Effortless User Convenience: With a simple, one-step filter replacement and a large 5L raw water tank, JIMMY R9 is built for everyday ease. The ergonomically positioned side tank makes refilling straightforward and seamless, enhancing the user experience.

Thoughtfully Designed Interactions : JIMMY R9 is equipped with an easy-to-use smart touch screen, enabling effortless selection of both water temperature and dispensing quantity. Personalized settings can be stored for different family members, making it simple for everyone to manage their preferences. The intelligent display provides real-time monitoring of TDS values before and after purification, as well as filter life status, ensuring transparency and peace of mind. Additional thoughtful features include a child lock to prevent accidental operation and a night light at the water outlet for added convenience during late-night use-demonstrating the R9's attention to detail and commitment to family safety.

JIMMY R9 is more than a technological breakthrough-it's a commitment to sustainable living. By replacing over 3,500 bottles of water each year with a single device, it encourages environmental conservation and reduces plastic waste, helping to protect our planet for future generations.

The JIMMY Countertop RO Water Purifier R9 is available on Amazon initially, followed by Best Buy listings soon.

About us

JIMMY , a technology-driven home appliance brand under KingClean Electric Co., LTD, with 31 years of expertise, is committed to providing healthy and convenient water solutions for families worldwide.

KingClean has focused on the environmental cleaning industry for 31 years since its establishment in 1994. The company has 800+ R&D engineers, files around 200 new patents annually, and holds 1,800+ patents. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and production capabilities, JIMMY is committed to pioneering innovations that provide a cleaner way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

Contact: [email protected]

