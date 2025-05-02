Keeper Security Renews Partnership With Atlassian Williams Racing Ahead Of 2025 Miami Grand Prix

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to continue our synergistic partnership with Atlassian Williams Racing as part of our strategy in forging long-term relationships with industry-leading innovators," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder, Keeper Security. "Like Formula 1 racing, cybersecurity focuses on strengthening essential details that create a pathway of success. Our continued partnership and work with Williams is both fun and inspiring."

"In Formula 1, information is power – and protecting that information is critical," said James Vowles, Team Principal of Atlassian Williams Racing. "Over the past year Keeper Security have been trusted partners in safeguarding our competitive edge and we are proud that they have chosen to re-commit to Atlassian Williams Racing. This early renewal is another strong endorsement of the relationships we build with our partners and our plan to return to the front of the grid."

Keeper signed a multi-year partnership with Williams just 12 months ago, but are today committing to a new long-term agreement which recognizes both the successful impact of the partnership so far and Keeper's enduring belief in the team's plan to win future World Championships.

To memorialize the extension of its synergy with Atlassian Williams Racing and to support the local Miami community, Keeper will have pervasive branding at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix. Fans throughout the world will see Keeper prominently featured at the Miami International Autodrome, with a series of Keeper videos on the jumbo-sized boards and more than 600 displays throughout the venue. Keeper will also be featured on and above the track along Turn 8, adjacent to the Miami Marina.

Atlassian Williams Racing is one of the most historic and successful teams in Formula 1, founded in 1977 and based in Grove, Oxfordshire, UK. Williams has won a total of 16 championships in F1 with nine Constructors' Championships and seven Drivers' Championships. Known for its engineering excellence and competitive spirit, Atlassian Williams Racing leverages cutting-edge technology and data analytics in its current quest to reach the front of the grid with drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

With cyber threats growing in magnitude and frequency, Keeper's partnership with Atlassian Williams Racing ensures the highest level of security for the team's infrastructure and data. Each race produces terabytes of intellectual property, including race strategies, car designs and performance metrics – all of which are being protected by Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management platform, KeeperPAM. Together, Keeper and Atlassian Williams Racing continue to push boundaries – driving bold innovation, unmatched performance and unwavering security in the world's most data-driven sport.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today's cyber threats at KeeperSecurity .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security