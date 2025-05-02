Moonacy Protocol Adds Support For Cardano

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonacy Protocol continues to actively expand its list of supported assets. Users of the platform can now deposit, exchange and withdraw using ADA, the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano blockchain.









Cardano is one of the most technologically advanced blockchain platforms in the industry. Its Ouroboros consensus algorithm is considered one of the most efficient and secure among all Proof-of-Stake protocols. Thanks to its high throughput, low fees and active development, Cardano has long been ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization.

What is Moonacy Protocol?

Moonacy Protocol is a sensational cross-chain exchange that offers users a variety of investment tools, the most important of which is investing in its liquidity pools. The platform aims to provide innovative solutions for investors by offering security, convenience and a wide range of supported assets.

The following features are now available to Moonacy users:



The ability to stake ADA through Moonacy's liquid pools;

Exchange ADA for any other supported assets; Receive daily ADA accruals.

According to Moonac representatives, the addition of ADA is a response to user requests and a step toward developing the B2B direction of the platform. From a technical standpoint, the Cardano integration also opens up prospects for further experimentation with scalable payment solutions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: info (at) moonacy.io