Mindinventory Achieves Google Cloud Partner Status In Build Engagement Model To Accelerate Enterprise Innovation

STRONGSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindInventory , a leading digital solutions provider, today announced it has become a Partner Level partner for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model within the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, recognizing its technical expertise in developing custom cloud solutions for enterprise clients.This milestone validates MindInventory's capabilities in building AI-driven applications using Google Cloud technologies including the Vertex AI platform, BigQuery cloud data warehouse, and Apigee API Management. The company has demonstrated success in creating industry-specific solutions for healthcare data analytics, retail personalization platforms, and financial risk modeling systems."Our Partner Level partner status in the Build Engagement Model reflects our engineers' deep technical mastery of Google Cloud's AI and data platforms," said Mehul Rajput, CEO of MindInventory. "We're empowering enterprises to solve complex challenges through custom-built solutions – whether that's developing predictive analytics models for healthcare providers or creating intelligent inventory systems for retailers. This achievement underscores our ability to deliver production-grade applications that drive measurable business impact."As a Partner level partner in the Build Engagement Model, MindInventory can:- Develop certified solutions to list on Google Cloud Marketplace- Access advanced technical resources and co-innovation programs- Participate in Google Cloud's solution validation initiatives- Build industry-specific AI and machine learning workflows using the Vertex AI platformMindInventory's recent technical achievements include:- 40% cost savings on average for cloud clients- 90% reduction in security data breaches- 99.9% uptime for a major healthcare platform"Enterprises need partners who can translate business requirements into robust technical architectures," said Samar Patel, COO of MindInventory. "As a Partner level partner in the Build Engagement Model, we can collaborate closely with Google Cloud engineering teams to create solutions that address real-world challenges in regulated industries like healthcare and finance."For enterprises, this partnership translates to:- Custom application development with Google Cloud's AI and machine learning products and services- Industry-specific solution blueprints- Technical debt reduction through cloud modernization- Cross-platform integration expertiseAbout MindInventoryMindInventory (est. 2011) is a global technology partner specializing in AI-driven solution development, with 250+ engineers delivering enterprise-grade applications across multiple industries. The company holds ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2022 certifications, with proven expertise in building secure, compliant cloud solutions.

