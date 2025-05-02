Tiktok Rejects China Data Allegations, Vows EU Appeal

Brussels, Belgium: TikTok on Friday said it planned to appeal a fine of 530 million euros ($600 million) from Ireland's data protection watchdog, insisting it had "never received a request" from Chinese authorities for European users' data. "(TikTok) has never provided European user data to them," Christine Grahn of TikTok Europe said. "We disagree with this decision and intend to appeal it in full."

