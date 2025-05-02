Weekly Recap: 15 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

"We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer.Hospitality Solutions provides software and solutions to more than 40 percent of the world's leading hotel brands. The SaaS based platform serves as an integrated system of record for reservation and guest information, enabling hoteliers to operate with greater accuracy and efficiency.The acquisition will enable secure pursuit of AI innovation with confidence by helping customers discover, manage, and protect against AI-specific security risks-securing AI end to end from development to runtime."This launch is an incredible milestone in Amazon's ambitious initiative to provide fast, reliable broadband service to unserved and underserved communities around the world," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs.The planned separation follows a comprehensive review by the Company's Board of Directors and executive leadership team. The separation is expected to be effected through a spin-off of Mobility that is intended to qualify as a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal tax purposes to S&P Global shareholders.This groundbreaking solution enables passengers to simultaneously use multiple displays on a single Android OS, addressing the growing need for enhanced in-vehicle content consumption as displays become larger and more diverse in the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era.ProjectDiscovery was selected by a panel of esteemed judges for equipping security teams with open-source tools to find and fix vulnerabilities fast. Powered by Nuclei, the platform automates attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management - helping organizations stay ahead of real-world threats.BAE Systems will provide support of the NX450 APU for use in proliferated low-Earth orbit missions. The company may also work with NEXT to incorporate its own application specific integrated circuit technology and expertise for use in future SoC products.The Outernet is the first unified global communications platform, a unique next-generation constellation of 600 laser-linked LEO satellites that provide a ubiquitous, highly secure optical mesh network in space.OpenDots ONE introduces Shokz's first-ever clip-on design, distinguished from other traditional earbuds. At just 0.23 oz (6.5g) per earbud and 52g with the case, OpenDots ONE delivers all-day comfort in a barely-there form. The flexible nickel-titaniumprovides a gentle yet secure grip on various ear shapes.CEO Robin Li said in his keynote, "Without practical applications, neither advanced chips nor sophisticated models hold value. While there will be a multitude of models, it is the applications that will truly dominate in the future."Badge's technology fundamentally reimagines authentication by removing centralized personally identifiable information, passwords, and reliance on any one device. Badge uses advanced cryptography to derive secure keys on the fly, based on biometric and contextual inputs chosen by the user.AdvantageGo is expected to enable Sapiens to enhance its proposition to the London Specialty Market – a global hub for complex and high-risk insurance and reinsurance, where brokers and underwriters negotiate bespoke coverage, primarily through Lloyd's of London and the London Company Market."The integration of ServiceNow and Cisco AI Defense is game changing for enterprises – providing organizations with the confidence of a single source of truth for managing AI risks and compliance, even while models continuously evolve," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Cisco.The program addresses the challenges many institutions are facing, including NIH budget cuts, grant uncertainty, and widespread freezes on capital purchases and hiring, as labs prioritize conserving funds and delay new projects unless absolutely necessary. The company's CallistoTM Sample Prep System is specifically designed for ease of use, requiring no skilled labor and minimal personnel to operate.

SOURCE PR Newswire