Weekly Recap: 15 Tech Press Releases You Need To See
"We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. Sabre enters into definitive agreement to sell its Hospitality Solutions business unit to TPG for $1.1 billion
Hospitality Solutions provides software and solutions to more than 40 percent of the world's leading hotel brands. The SaaS based platform serves as an integrated system of record for reservation and guest information, enabling hoteliers to operate with greater accuracy and efficiency. Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Protect AI, a Game-Changing Security for AI Company
The acquisition will enable secure pursuit of AI innovation with confidence by helping customers discover, manage, and protect against AI-specific security risks-securing AI end to end from development to runtime. United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Amazon's First Operational Satellites
"This launch is an incredible milestone in Amazon's ambitious initiative to provide fast, reliable broadband service to unserved and underserved communities around the world," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. S&P Global Announces Intent to Separate Mobility Segment into Standalone Public Company
The planned separation follows a comprehensive review by the Company's Board of Directors and executive leadership team. The separation is expected to be effected through a spin-off of Mobility that is intended to qualify as a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal tax purposes to S&P Global shareholders. LG and MediaTek are Showcasing Revolutionary Mobility Solution at Auto Shanghai 2025
This groundbreaking solution enables passengers to simultaneously use multiple displays on a single Android OS, addressing the growing need for enhanced in-vehicle content consumption as displays become larger and more diverse in the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era. ProjectDiscovery Named "Most Innovative Startup" at RSACTM 2025 Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest
ProjectDiscovery was selected by a panel of esteemed judges for equipping security teams with open-source tools to find and fix vulnerabilities fast. Powered by Nuclei, the platform automates attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management - helping organizations stay ahead of real-world threats. NEXT Semiconductor Technologies Collaborates with BAE Systems to Develop Next Generation Space-Qualified Chips
BAE Systems will provide support of the NX450 APU for use in proliferated low-Earth orbit missions. The company may also work with NEXT to incorporate its own application specific integrated circuit technology and expertise for use in future SoC products. Rivada Expands Outernet Access to 33 Countries, Secures $16 Billion+ in Global Business
The Outernet is the first unified global communications platform, a unique next-generation constellation of 600 laser-linked LEO satellites that provide a ubiquitous, highly secure optical mesh network in space. Shokz Unveils Latest Innovation, OpenDots ONE, As First Ever Open-Ear Headphones Tailored to the Lifestyle Consumer
OpenDots ONE introduces Shokz's first-ever clip-on design, distinguished from other traditional earbuds. At just 0.23 oz (6.5g) per earbud and 52g with the case, OpenDots ONE delivers all-day comfort in a barely-there form. The flexible nickel-titanium JointArc provides a gentle yet secure grip on various ear shapes. Baidu Launches ERNIE 4.5 Turbo, ERNIE X1 Turbo and New Suite of AI Tools to Empower Developers and Supercharge AI Innovation
CEO Robin Li said in his keynote, "Without practical applications, neither advanced chips nor sophisticated models hold value. While there will be a multitude of models, it is the applications that will truly dominate in the future." Badge Inc. Wins Five Prestigious Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2025
Badge's technology fundamentally reimagines authentication by removing centralized personally identifiable information, passwords, and reliance on any one device. Badge uses advanced cryptography to derive secure keys on the fly, based on biometric and contextual inputs chosen by the user. Sapiens Acquires AdvantageGo to Expand Global P&C Platform with Cutting-Edge Underwriting Workbench & Risk Management Capabilities
AdvantageGo is expected to enable Sapiens to enhance its proposition to the London Specialty Market – a global hub for complex and high-risk insurance and reinsurance, where brokers and underwriters negotiate bespoke coverage, primarily through Lloyd's of London and the London Company Market. Cisco and ServiceNow Partner to Simplify and Secure AI Adoption for Businesses at Scale
"The integration of ServiceNow and Cisco AI Defense is game changing for enterprises – providing organizations with the confidence of a single source of truth for managing AI risks and compliance, even while models continuously evolve," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. Volta Labs, Inc. Launches Access Program to Support Academic Researchers Amid Budget Cuts
The program addresses the challenges many institutions are facing, including NIH budget cuts, grant uncertainty, and widespread freezes on capital purchases and hiring, as labs prioritize conserving funds and delay new projects unless absolutely necessary. The company's CallistoTM Sample Prep System is specifically designed for ease of use, requiring no skilled labor and minimal personnel to operate.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire .
Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
-
Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .
SOURCE PR Newswire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment