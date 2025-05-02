Brilyant Announces Leadership Transition: Akash Saxenaa Appointed As Chief Executive Officer
"We are thrilled to welcome Akash to Brilyant," said Suresh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director. "His deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and execution focus make him uniquely positioned to lead Brilyant through its next phase of growth."
"I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for Brilyant," said Akash Saxenaa. "Together with the talented team, I look forward to building on Brilyant's strong foundation, accelerating innovation, and delivering greater value to our customers and partners."
About Brilyant
Brilyant is a Global Systems Integrator (GSI) committed to building high-performance digital workplaces since 2014. With over 14 offices across India, the UAE, the USA, and the Philippines, Brilyant empowers enterprises of all sizes to transform their IT infrastructure through integrated solutions across compute & mobility, network & security, data center & automation, unified communications, and consulting services that bring it all together.
For more information, please visit: brilyant .
