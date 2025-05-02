403
Peru Tourism Grows 3.6% In First Quarter As Recovery Continues
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's Ministry of Commerce, Foreign Trade and Tourism announced that international tourist arrivals reached 795,967 in the first quarter of 2025.
This represents a 3.6% increase compared to the same period last year and shows tourism recovery advancing to 72.2% of pre-pandemic levels. Chile maintained its position as Peru's top tourist source market with 214,995 visitors despite a slight 1.5% decline from last year.
United States tourists followed with 134,826 visitors, showing robust growth of 8.3%. Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, and Brazil rounded out the top six countries, which together comprised 67.6% of all international arrivals.
The tourism industry demonstrates steady momentum after ending 2024 with 3.2 million international visitors. This marked a significant 29% jump from 2023 figures.
Jorge Chávez International Airport served as the main entry point, welcoming 58.2% of all international tourists during the first quarter. Tourism revenue reached approximately $4 billion in 2024, approaching the record high of $4.7 billion set in 2019 before the pandemic.
The sector currently contributes between 2.5% and 2.9% to Peru's GDP and provides employment for 1.2 million people nationwide. January proved particularly strong with 264,064 international arrivals, representing a 5.1% increase from January 2024.
Positive Tourism Growth in Peru
This positive trend supports projections for continued growth throughout the year. Tourism officials expect the country to welcome approximately 3.6 million international visitors by year-end.
Infrastructure improvements will soon boost capacity with the new Jorge Chávez International Airport terminal opening June 1. This expansion will enhance Peru's ability to receive more tourists efficiently.
The Copa Libertadores final scheduled for November 29 in Lima will further stimulate visitor numbers. Tourism experts emphasize the need for strengthened promotional efforts in key markets.
This is crucial to accelerate the return to pre-pandemic visitor levels. South American visitors currently dominate arrivals at 55.3%, followed by North Americans at 21.7% and Europeans at 14.6%.
The steady growth reflects Peru's appeal as a diverse destination offering archaeological treasures, natural wonders, and cultural experiences. Tourism officials continue working toward full recovery while promoting sustainable practices throughout the sector.
