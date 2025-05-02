Realty, Insurance Sector Drives QSE Listed Firms' Profit To QR13.22Bn In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The net profit of the companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) witnessed an increase by 0.92 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, reaching QR13.224bn, compared to QR13.103bn for the same period in last year. This was mainly supported by earnings expansion in the real estate, insurance and telecom sectors.

According to data published on its website yesterday, Qatar Stock Exchange noted that all companies listed on the QSE (excluding Al-Faleh Educational Holding Company) have disclosed their financial results for the period ending on March 31, 2025. The fiscal year of Al-Faleh Holding Company ends as of August 31.

The banks and financial services sector which has 13 listed entities saw a quarter-on-quarter rise of 1.08 percent in total net profit to QR7.627bn.

The consumer goods and services sector, which has 12 listed entities witnessed a 0.62 percent year-on-year increase in the total net profit to QR490m at the end of first quarter from January to March.

The insurance sector with seven companies, registered a net profit of QR432m during Q1 2025 compared to net profit of QR382m the previous year showing a surge of 10.91 percent in the review

period.

The real estate segment with four listed entities witnessed a surge of 18.98 percent on quarterly basis to QR491m during first quarter of this

year.

Meanwhile the total net profit of telecom sector amounted to QR1.122bn showing a increase of 5.58 percent while the net profit of firms in transport which has three listed companies reached QR842m, in the first quarter of 2025.

The combined net profits of 50 companies listed on QSE reached QR51.18bn for the year 2024, registering a 8.7 percent increase compared to the previous year. The total net profit of QSE listed firms amounted to QR47.08bn in 2023.

The Qatar Stock Exchange closed this week on a high note, with its index rising by 1.83 percent to reach 10,447 points marking its best weekly close since early March.

QSE general index closed yesterday's trading lower by 12.25 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 10447.63 points.

During the session, 202,540,932 shares, valued at QR438m, were traded in 17,664 transactions across all sectors. Shares of 20 companies rose, while 30 companies saw a decline in their share price, and three companies maintained its previous closing price.

Market capitalisation at the end of the trading session amounted to QR614bn, compared to QR 616bn in the previous session.