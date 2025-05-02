DKK Digital Granted Full VARA License, Accelerating Regulated Web3 Expansion In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – May 2025 – DKK Digital FZE, a Dubai based subsidiary of DKK Partners based in London, has secured full regulatory approval from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Broker/Dealer. This significant milestone positions DKK Digital as one of the selected licensed entities authorized to operate within Dubai's rapidly growing virtual asset ecosystem.

As a licensed VASP under VARA's globally recognized framework, DKK Digital is now authorized to offer a comprehensive suite of regulated digital asset services, including fiat on/off ramp infrastructure and liquidity provision for stablecoins such as Electronic Dirham (EAED), USD Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Ripple USD (XRP). DKK Digital plans to immediately scale its operations in the UAE, further developing solutions for institutional clients, retail investors and ecosystem partners across the Middle East and beyond.

Khalid Talukder, Co-Founder & CEO of DKK Digital commented:

“Receiving full regulatory approval from VARA is a major milestone for DKK Digital and a strong validation of our commitment to building within a compliant and forward-thinking framework while contributing to Dubai's vision as a global hub for blockchain and Web3 innovation. Dubai is quickly becoming a global hub for digital asset innovation, and we're proud to be among the first to meet the high standards set by VARA. This license enables us to officially operate as a regulated Broker/Dealer VASP and further strengthens our ability to deliver secure, institutional-grade digital asset solutions across the region and beyond.”

This regulatory green light empowers DKK Digital to solidify its presence in the UAE and for future expansion across the GCC, offering their clients quick, secure access to stablecoin solutions. The firm's approval also reinforces its capacity to build robust partnerships with banks, fintech companies and financial institutions across the regions, enabling regulated services for cross-border settlements, FX markets and treasury operations.

With this license, DKK Digital further affirms its commitment to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF) compliance under one of the most advanced regulatory regimes globally.

DKK Digital FZE is a UAE-based digital asset firm and an owned subsidiary of DKK Partners based in London. Focused on bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), DKK Digital delivers quick, secure access to digital asset solutions. With a strong commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation, the company plays a key role in shaping the future of Web3 finance across the Middle East and beyond.

As a trusted leader in the stablecoin space, our mission is to provide secure, seamless, and innovative solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive in a decentralized economy.

Harnessing cutting-edge blockchain technology, we offer infrastructure built for speed, security, and scalability whether you're trading, storing or building on digital assets. Our platform features unmatched security through advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication and asset storage via regulated custodians.