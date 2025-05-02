Gogoro Inc. Transfers Equity Listing To The Nasdaq Capital Market

TAIPEI, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. ("Gogoro," "the Company" or "We") (Nasdaq: GGR ), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, announced that on April 28, 2025 it received approval from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") to transfer the listing of the Company's ordinary shares (ticker: GGR) (the "Ordinary Shares") and warrants (ticker: GGROW) (collectively, the "Securities") from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing of the Company's Securities were transferred to the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on April 30, 2025.

As previously disclosed, on November 1, 2024, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the closing bid price of the Ordinary Shares had been below US$1.00 per share for the past 30 consecutive business days. The Company was given an initial compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until April 28, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. On April 18, 2025, the Company submitted an application to transfer the listing of its Securities from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, and was granted approval on April 28, 2025. In conjunction with the approval of transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq also granted the Company an additional period of 180 calendar days, or until October 27, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. If at any time before October 27, 2025, the closing bid price of the Ordinary Shares is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If, however, compliance cannot be demonstrated by October 27, 2025, the staff of Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that the Securities will be delisted.

Gogoro does not anticipate a material impact on the trading of the Securities as a result of the transfer of listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized by Fortune as a "Change the World 2024" company; Fast Company as "Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company of 2024"; Frost & Sullivan as the "2024 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles"; and, MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2024, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Gogoro's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Gogoro's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about the transfer of listing of the Securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market and its impact on trading of the Securities and statements about Company's plan or prospect of regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Gogoro's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks related to macroeconomic factors including inflation and consumer confidence, risks related to the Taiwan scooter market, risks related to political tensions, Gogoro's ability to effectively manage its growth, Gogoro's ability to launch and ramp up the production of its products and control its manufacturing costs and manage its supply chain issues, Gogoro's risks related to ability to expand its sales and marketing abilities, Gogoro's ability to expand effectively into new markets, foreign exchange fluctuations, Gogoro's ability to develop and maintain relationships with its partners, risks related to probable defects of Gogoro's products and services and product recalls, regulatory risks and Gogoro's risks related to strategic collaborations, risks related to the Taiwan market, India market, Philippines market and other international markets, alliances or joint ventures including Gogoro's ability to enter into and execute its plans related to strategic collaborations, alliances or joint ventures in order for such strategic collaborations, alliances or joint ventures to be successful and generate revenue, the ability of Gogoro to be successful in the B2B market, risks related to Gogoro's ability to achieve operational efficiencies, Gogoro's ability to raise additional capital, the risks related to the need for Gogoro to invest more capital in strategic collaborations, alliances or joint ventures, risks relating to the impact of foreign exchange and the risk of Gogoro having to adjust the accounting treatment associated with its joint ventures. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Gogoro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in Gogoro's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed on March 29, 2024 and in its subsequent filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to Gogoro as of the date hereof, and Gogoro disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Gogoro

