Europe's Distribution Transformer Market Forecast To Reach $16.9 Billion By 2034 - Business Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, Segmental Forecasts And Major Player Profiles
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|131
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$16.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Industry Insights
2.1 Industry ecosystem
2.2 Regulatory landscape
2.3 Industry impact forces
2.3.1 Growth drivers
2.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
2.4 Growth potential analysis
2.5 Porter's analysis
2.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
2.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
2.5.3 Threat of new entrants
2.5.4 Threat of substitutes
2.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 3 Competitive landscape, 2024
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Strategic dashboard
3.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape
Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, by Core, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
4.1 Key trends
4.2 Closed
4.3 Shell
4.4 Berry
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Winding, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Two - winding
5.3 Auto - transformer
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Installation, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Outdoor
6.3 Indoor
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Cooling, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Dry type
7.3 Oil immersed
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Insulation, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Gas
8.3 Oil
8.4 Solid
8.5 Air
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Phase, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Single
9.3 Three
Chapter 10 Market Size and Forecast, by Rating, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 ? 2.5 MVA
10.3 2.6 MVA to 10 MVA
10.4 > 10 MVA
Chapter 11 Market Size and Forecast, by Mounting, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Pad
11.3 Pole
11.4 Others
Chapter 12 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 Residential & commercial
12.3 Utility
12.4 Industrial
Chapter 13 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034 (USD Million & '000 Units)
13.1 Key trends
13.2 UK
13.3 France
13.4 Germany
13.5 Italy
13.6 Russia
13.7 Spain
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
14.1 CG Power & Industrial Solutions
14.2 Eaton
14.3 Elsewedy Electric
14.4 General Electric
14.5 Hitachi Energy
14.6 HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES
14.7 IEO Transformers
14.8 IMEFY GROUP
14.9 Koncar
14.10 Mitsubishi Electric
14.11 ORMAZABAL
14.12 Schneider Electric
14.13 SGB SMIT
14.14 Siemens
14.15 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment