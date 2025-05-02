Global Carbon Fiber Capacity To Double By 2030 | Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Products, Applications And Production Capacities Report 2025
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|523
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Global Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States and Canada) Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Rest of World (Brazil, Russia, Turkiye and Other ROW)
Global Carbon Fibers Market by Product Type
- Standard Modulus (Large-tow) Standard Modulus (Regular-tow) Intermediate Modulus High Modulus
Global Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market by Application
- Aerospace & Defence Sports & Leisure Wind Energy Automotive Pressure Vessels Construction & Infrastructure Molding Compounds Oil & Gas Other Industrial
Global Carbon Fibers Installed (Theoretical) Production Capacity
- Carbon Fiber Installed Production Capacity by Manufacturer and Plant Location Carbon Fiber Installed (Theoretical) Production Capacity by Country and Region Carbon Fiber Installed (Theoretical) Production Capacity by Source (PAN-based, Pitch-based)
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Unlocking the Future: Composites Opportunities and Emerging Trends in eVTOL Aircraft China's Aggressive Carbon Fiber Expansion: Global Market Implications Burgeoning Opportunities for Carbon Fibers in High-pressure Gas Storage Vessels Advances in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Manufacturing
INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
Installed Capacities of Major Carbon Fiber Manufacturers by their Operating Country
- Toray Industries Teijin Carbon Mitsubishi Chemical SGL Carbon Hexcel Corporation Hyosung Advanced Materials Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Carbon Fibers Manufacturers 4M Carbon Fiber Corp. (United States) Advanced Carbon Products, LLC (United States) Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd. (China) Bluestar Fibres Corporation (China) Changsheng (Langfang) Technology Co., Ltd. (China) DowAksa (Turkey) Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) GanSu HaoShi Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Harper International Corp. (United States) Hexcel Corporation (United States) Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea) Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. (China) Jindal Advanced Materials Private Limited (India) Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd. (China) Jinggong Group Co. Ltd. (China) Kureha Corporation (Japan) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Newtech Group Co., Ltd. (China) Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation (Japan) Osaka Gas Chemicals Co Ltd. (Japan) Reliance Industries Ltd. (India) SGL Carbon SE (Germany) Shandong Guotai Dacheng Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Shandong Yongcheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China) SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (China) Syensqo SA (Belgium) Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Teijin Limited (Japan) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) UHT Unitech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) UMATEX, ROSATOM State Corporation (Russia) Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. (China) Xinjiang Runjust New Material Co. Ltd (China) Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Carbon Fibers Recyclers Carbon Conversions, Inc. (United States) Carbon Fiber Recycle Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc. (United States) CFK Valley Stade Recycling GmbH & Co KG (Germany) ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (United Kingdom) Hadeg Recycling GmbH (Germany) Shocker Composites, LLC (United States) Vartega Inc (United States) WIPAG Deutschland GmbH (Germany) YF International BV (Netherlands) Carbon Fiber Composites Manufacturers A&P Technology (United States) Aciturri Aeronautica (Spain) Adherent Technologies, Inc. (United States) Advanced International Multitech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Airborne (Netherlands) Albany Engineered Composites (United States) ALBIS Distribution GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Aldila, Inc. (United States) Asian Composites Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation (United States) Automated Dynamics (United States) Bally Ribbon Mills (United States) BGF Industries, Inc. (Porcher Group) (United States) Bond-Laminates GmbH (Germany) CIT Composite Materials Italy (Italy) Composite Technology Development, Inc. (United States) Composites Horizons Inc (United States) ENEOS Corporation (Japan) Euro Advanced Carbon Fiber Composites GmbH (Germany) F.S. Fehrer Automotive GmbH (Germany) Faber Industrie SpA (Italy) Fabric Development Inc (United States) Fibertech Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Fothergill Engineered Fabrics Limited (United Kingdom) Fritzmeier Composite GmbH & CO KG (Germany) GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom) Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland) Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway) Hexcel Reinforcements UK Limited (United Kingdom) Jiangsu Aosheng Composite Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. (China) Kaman Corporation (United States) Kineco Limited (India) KORDSA Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Turkey) Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (South Korea) Kureha (Shanghai) Carbon Fiber Materials Co., Ltd. (China) LATI Industria Termoplastici SpA (Italy) Lehmann&Voss&Co. (Germany) Leonardo SpA (Italy) LM Wind Power (Denmark) Luxfer Gas Cylinders (Luxfer Group) (United Kingdom) Magna International Inc. (Canada) MENZOLIT GmbH (Germany) Metal Mate Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Metyx (Turkey) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan) Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH (Austria) Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan) Nordex SE (Germany) Oxeon AB (Sweden) Park Aerospace Corp. (United States) PGTEX China Co., Ltd. (China) Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc. (United States) Porcher Industries SA (France) Premium Aerotec GmbH (Germany) Quantum Fuel Systems LLC (United States) Riverscarbon Technologies Ltd (New Zealand) Rockman Advanced Composites Pvt Ltd (India) Roding Automobile GmbH (Germany) RTP Company (United States) Sakai Industries Ltd (Japan) SAKAI OVEX Co., Ltd. (Japan) Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia) SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) SEKISUI Aerospace (United States) Showa Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. (Spain) Sigmatex (UK) Limited (United Kingdom) Sika AG (Switzerland) SK Chemicals Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Spirit Aerosystems Inc (United States) Steelhead Composites, LLC (United States) Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Mubadala Development Company) (United Arab Emirates) Sunwell (Jiangsu) Carbon Fiber Composite Co., Ltd. (China) Suzlon Energy Ltd. (India) Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Technical Fibre Products Ltd (United Kingdom) Tex Tech Industries, Inc. (United States) Topkey Corporation (Taiwan) Toray Advanced Composites (Netherlands) The GILL Corporation (United States) TPI Composites, Inc. (United States) Trek Bicycle Corporation (United States) Unicarbon (Lithuania) UST Mamiya (United States) Collins Aerospace (United States) Vectorply Corporation (United States) Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark) Worthington Industries, Inc. (United States) Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. (China) Key Business and Product Trends Apply Carbon France Unveils its New Identity Procotex France Syensqo & Vartega Collaborate for the Recycling of Carbon Fiber Waste Collins Aerospace Opens New Engineering Development and Test Center (EDTC) in Bengaluru, India Hexcel and FIDAMC Partner up for the Evolution of Composite Materials Teijin Carbon Launches TenaxT IMS65 E23 36K 1630tex Teijin Carbon launches new Sustainable Carbon Fiber Brand: Tenax Next
