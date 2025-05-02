Global Carbon Fiber Capacity To Double By 2030 | Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Products, Applications And Production Capacities Report 2025

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market - Products, Applications and Production Capacities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lightweight properties of carbon fibers play a pivotal role in reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions across the lifecycle of products, addressing critical global environmental challenges. This advantage has driven their growing adoption in key industries, including wind energy, aerospace, automotive, and pressure vessels. In aerospace and automotive sectors, manufacturers are leveraging carbon fiber to enhance fuel efficiency by producing lighter, more aerodynamic aircraft and vehicles.

Meanwhile, the wind energy industry has embraced carbon fiber for manufacturing larger, more efficient turbine blades, optimizing energy output. Carbon fiber's high strength-to-weight ratio also makes it ideal for constructing robust, lightweight storage vessels for alternative fuels like hydrogen, aligning with the push for sustainable transportation.

The market faced a significant downturn in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted almost all major end-use sectors. Demand for carbon fibers worldwide recovered sharply during 2021-2022 period driven by recovery in commercial aerospace and industrial applications coupled with robust growth in sports equipment and wind turbine blades production, but experienced a subsequent drop in 2023, primarily due to a significant decrease in demand from the wind energy sector, which is a major consumer of carbon fiber for turbine blades; this reduced, demand led to a surplus in the market and consequently lower prices.

The demand for carbon fiber is poised for significant growth, driven by megatrends such as the push toward carbon neutrality and advancements in sustainable technologies. Global carbon fiber demand is expected to reach close to 274 thousand metric tons by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. In terms of value, the global carbon fiber market is projected to reach US$8.5 billion by 2030.

The global market for carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) was valued at $28 billion in 2024 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% in reaching $54 billion by 2030. Key applications fueling this growth include pressure vessels for compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen (CHG) storage, as well as wind turbine blades, existing commercial aircraft models, and gas diffusion layer base materials for fuel cells.

Major companies operating in the global Carbon Fibers market include Toray (including Zoltek), Teijin, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Carbon, Kureha, Hexcel, Formosa Plastics, Syensqo, DowAksa, Hyosung Advanced Materials, UMATEX Group, Zhongfu Shenying, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group (along with Jilin Jinggong), Jiangsu Hengshen and Weihai Tuozhan Fiber among others. Key Attributes:

