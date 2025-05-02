403
Anolytics Unveils AI Data Annotation For Security & Surveillance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Levittown, New York, 02 May 2025 – Anolytics, a leading data annotation solutions provider globally, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the fast-growing security and surveillance domain. It showcases Anolytics' commitment to supporting next-generation AI systems with highly accurate, context-rich training data for mission-critical applications in real-time threat detection, situational awareness, and video surveillance.
As global concerns around safety and security intensify, the public and private sectors seek AI-powered surveillance systems for proactive anomaly detection, threat identification, and intelligent monitoring. However, these systems' performance hinges on precise and contextually relevant training data. Anolytics fills this gap by delivering expertly curated annotation services customized for facial recognition systems, thermal imaging, security footage, bodycam video feeds, drone surveillance, license plate detection, and more.
“Our foray into the security and surveillance sector is a natural extension of our domain expertise,” said Rohan Agrawal, CEO at Anolytics.“We comprehend that the success of modern AI depends on the quality of data it learns from. With our expert annotation workforce and strict quality assurance protocols, we ensure that surveillance AI is well-equipped to operate with accuracy, speed, and ethical responsibility.”
Anolytics' capabilities in this space comprise:-
Frame-by-frame video annotation for real-time detection and tracking
Anolytics delivers frame-level annotation of security footage to allow AI models to accurately detect and track people, vehicles, or moving objects, facilitating crowd and perimeter security monitoring applications.
Facial landmarking and behavior analysis for access control and anomaly detection
With the use of keypoint annotation and behavior modeling, Analytics assists in creating AI systems capable of recognizing people, analyzing facial expressions, and detecting abnormal or suspicious activity in secure areas, including banks, airports, and secure installations.
Thermal and night vision annotation for border defense and perimeter surveillance
Our annotators are experienced in annotating infrared or low-visibility imaging data and improving the training of AI systems to identify human or vehicular motion through obscurants or at night, which is essential for border and night patrols.
Custom object detection for luggage, weapons, vehicles, or unattended packages
Anolytics enables the development of trained models to identify and categorize possibly hazardous or context-relevant objects, boosting situational awareness and automated notice mechanisms in public and private domains.
Geospatial annotation for aerial and drone surveillance systems
Anolytics enables geospatial AI applications in mass-area surveillance, traffic monitoring, and infrastructure inspection through spatial metadata and object location tagging of drone and aerial imagery.
GDPR and data privacy adherence for ethical AI training
Anolytics ensures that all annotated datasets adhere to international privacy laws such as GDPR, with stringent anonymization protocols, consent management, and secure data processing, building trust and regulatory compliance in sensitive deployments.
With scalability at the core of its service model, Anolytics supports organizations ranging from smart city developers and law enforcement agencies to defense contractors and enterprise-level surveillance providers.
About Anolytics
Anolytics is a trusted global provider of data annotation and labeling services that power artificial intelligence across sectors, including healthcare, automotive, retail, agritech, security, and surveillance. With a combination of skilled human-in-the-loop processes, advanced tooling, and a commitment to security and compliance, Anolytics helps clients scale safely and efficiently.
