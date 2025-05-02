Azerbaijani Official On Climate Issues Urges Innovation & Collaboration For Sustainable Agropark Dev't

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Issues, emphasized the importance of supporting agropark development through innovative and biological methods at the Agribusiness Development Forum in Baku today, Azernews reports.

Babayev cited the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and FAO, stating that disasters in the past 30 years have caused agricultural losses of around 3.8 trillion US dollars, or 123 billion US dollars annually - approximately 5% of global agricultural GDP.

He stressed the significance of research and new technologies for sustainable agriculture in the face of climate change. "Effective farming techniques and innovative irrigation methods can save water and time," he said. He also pointed out that agriculture is both a victim and a contributor to climate change, responsible for about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

To adapt to climate change, Azerbaijan must focus on efficient water and land management, modernizing irrigation systems, reducing water waste, and preserving soil fertility. He added that cultivating drought- and heat-resistant plant varieties and applying modern agrotechnical methods will increase productivity.

Babayev called for the development of agroparks that integrate ecologically and economically sustainable production practices, as well as innovative methods for managing water, fertilizers, and pesticides. Public-private sector collaboration is key to applying new technologies and digital solutions to boost productivity.

Addressing the global fight against climate change, he emphasized the need for broad, long-term measures, including educating farmers and adapting their practices to changing climatic conditions.

He also noted Azerbaijan's success in hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), a significant global platform for climate discussions. During COP29, initiatives such as the "Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers" were launched, focusing on climate resilience and sustainability in agriculture. This initiative supports rural communities, particularly women and young farmers, and encourages investments in sustainable agriculture.

Babayev praised the Ministry of Agriculture's leadership in these efforts, highlighting significant achievements in agricultural development and climate adaptation. He also discussed the tripling of the annual climate finance target to 300 billion US dollars, with the goal of reaching 1.3 trillion US dollars by 2035, and the creation of the Loss and Damage Fund to assist vulnerable farming communities.