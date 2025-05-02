403
Stablecoin Giant Tether Holds $120 Billion In US Treasuries As Regulatory Pressure Mounts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tether International, issuer of the world's largest stablecoin USDT, announced first quarter 2025 financial results with mixed indicators of success and challenges.
The company achieved over $1 billion in operating profit, a substantial decline from the $6 billion reported in Q4 2024. That previous quarter included significant gains from Bitcoin and gold investments, unlike this quarter's more modest Treasury-driven returns.
Tether's US Treasury holdings climbed to nearly $120 billion, positioning the company among the world's largest holders of American government debt. These Treasury holdings constitute the bulk of USDT's backing, ensuring the stablecoin maintains its dollar peg.
The company's total assets reached $149.3 billion against $143.7 billion in liabilities, creating $5.6 billion in excess reserves. Market adoption continued its upward trajectory with USDT's circulating supply growing by approximately $7 billion during Q1.
The stablecoin also added 46 million new user wallets, representing a 13% quarter-over-quarter increase. These figures were verified by global accounting firm BDO, enhancing transparency and credibility.
Despite this growth, Tether faces mounting challenges on multiple fronts. The stablecoin market has expanded by 15% in 2025 to reach $233 billion, but competition intensifies as traditional financial institutions enter the space.
USDC Gains Ground as Stablecoin Market Evolves
Circle's USDC added $16 billion to its market cap compared to USDT's $7 billion increase, gradually eroding Tether's dominance. Regulatory pressures also threaten Tether's market position.
The European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations have excluded Tether from the list of approved stablecoin issuers. Meanwhile, the proposed GENIUS Act in the US Senate would bring stablecoin issuers with market caps over $10 billion under federal regulation.
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has acknowledged these challenges, claiming competitors aim to "kill Tether" rather than build better products. The company continues its strategic diversification with over $2 billion invested in renewable energy and artificial intelligence.
It is also investing in peer-to-peer communications and data infrastructure. The stablecoin market itself stands at a crossroads. USDT maintains approximately 66% market share compared to USDC's 28%.
However, this duopoly may face disruption, as financial experts predict up to 50 new stablecoins launching by year's end. Traditional banks and payment processors increasingly view stablecoins as essential financial infrastructure.
Despite these headwinds, Tether maintains its dominant position while the overall stablecoin market expands rapidly. US Treasury projections suggest the market could reach $2 trillion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential despite regulatory uncertainties and competitive pressures.
