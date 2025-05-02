Sulphur Coated Urea Market To Reach USD 1,570.9 Million By 2035, Driven By Demand For Enhanced-Efficiency Fertilizers

Sulphur Coated Urea Market

The UK sulphur coated urea market will grow steadily, driven by sustainable agriculture and specialty crop growers seeking efficient nutrient management.

- Nikhil KaitwadeNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The sulphur coated urea market is projected to grow steadily, with its valuation expected to rise from USD 1,157.6 million in 2025 to USD 1,570.9 million by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for controlled-release fertilizers that enhance crop yield while minimizing nutrient loss and environmental impact.Sulphur-coated urea is a controlled-release fertilizer that has gained prominence for its efficient nutrient release properties, providing farmers with a more sustainable approach to crop production. This innovative fertilizer combines urea with a coating of elemental sulfur, ensuring that nitrogen is released gradually into the soil over an extended period, reducing nutrient leaching and improving crop yields.Request Sample Report and Stay Ahead in Your Industry! #5245502d47422d393338Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Sustainable FertilizersOne of the key drivers of the Sulphur Coated Urea market is the escalating global demand for sustainable agricultural practices. As the global population continues to rise, the need to enhance food production in an environmentally responsible manner is more urgent than ever. Conventional fertilizers, while effective in boosting crop yields, often lead to nutrient runoff, environmental pollution, and soil degradation. SCU, with its controlled-release mechanism, addresses these challenges by minimizing nutrient loss and reducing the frequency of fertilizer application.Farmers are increasingly turning to Sulphur Coated Urea due to its ability to provide long-lasting nutrients to crops, allowing for higher efficiency and reduced wastage. Unlike traditional fertilizers that release nutrients quickly, SCU ensures a slow and steady release, enhancing plant growth while minimizing environmental impact. This gradual release mechanism also reduces the need for frequent reapplication, resulting in cost savings for farmers and a more sustainable use of resources.Soil Health and Nutrient ManagementSoil health is a critical factor in determining crop productivity, and SCU plays a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of the soil ecosystem. The sulfur coating in SCU not only helps to regulate the release of nitrogen but also provides an essential nutrient for plants. Sulfur is a vital element for plant growth, contributing to the production of proteins, enzymes, and vitamins. By incorporating sulfur into the fertilizer, SCU helps to balance the nutrient profile of the soil, enhancing crop health and reducing the risk of sulfur deficiencies, which are becoming increasingly common in certain regions.In addition to providing essential nutrients, SCU helps to improve the overall structure of the soil. By releasing nutrients slowly, it reduces the risk of nutrient leaching, which can lead to the depletion of valuable soil resources. This slow-release mechanism ensures that crops receive a consistent supply of nitrogen over time, allowing them to grow steadily and reach their full potential.Unlock Comprehensive Insights by Reading the Full Report Now!Technological Advancements in Fertilizer ProductionThe advancement of SCU production technology has played a crucial role in the market's growth. The development of new coating materials, such as biodegradable and environmentally friendly options, has expanded the potential applications of SCU. These innovations not only improve the efficiency of nutrient release but also reduce the environmental footprint of fertilizer production.Furthermore, the use of advanced manufacturing techniques has allowed for greater precision in the coating process, ensuring that the sulfur coating is uniform and effective. Leading Players in the Sulphur Coated Urea Market.Koch Industries, Inc..Nutrien Ltd..Haifa Group.Andersons, Inc..IFFCO.Coromandel International Ltd..Israel Chemicals Ltd..JSC EuroChem Group.Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group.Agrium Advanced Technologies (AAT)Fertilizer & Agrochemicals Industry Analysis:Key SegmentationBy Product Type:.Wax Sulphur coated Urea.Polymer Sulphur coated UreaBy Application:.Agriculture.Golf Courses.Professional Lawn and Turf.Other (Nursery, Green Houses, etc.)By Region:.North America.Latin America.East Asia.South Asia & Pacific.Eastern Europe.Western Europe.Middle East & Africa 