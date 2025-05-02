Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Report 2025-2034: Increasing Government And Military Investments Driving Revenues To $9 Billion By 2034, At 11.7% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for satellites orbiting the Earth
3.2.1.2 Increasing government and military investments
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in reusability
3.2.1.4 Rise of space tourism and suborbital flights
3.2.1.5 Increase in space-based manufacturing and research
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial development costs
3.2.2.2 Limited reusability cycles
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
3.10 Subsystem analysis
3.10.1 Guidance, navigation & control systems
3.10.2 Propulsion systems
3.10.3 Telemetry, tracking & command systems
3.10.4 Electrical power systems
3.10.5 Others
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Partially reusable launch vehicles
5.3 Fully reusable launch vehicles
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Orbit Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
6.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
6.4 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)
6.5 Beyond Earth Orbit (BEO)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Payload Capacity, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Small payloads (up to 2,000 kg)
7.3 Medium payloads (2,000 kg to 10,000 kg)
7.4 Heavy payloads (above 10,000 kg)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Configuration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Single stage
8.3 Multi-stage
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Satellite launch
9.3 Space exploration
9.4 Space tourism
9.5 Cargo transport
9.6 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Government
10.3 Commercial
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Netherlands
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Arianespace
12.2 Blue Origin
12.3 Boeing
12.4 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)
12.5 Lockheed Martin
12.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
12.7 Northrop Grumman
12.8 Relativity Space
12.9 Rocket Lab
12.10 Roscosmos
12.11 Sierra Nevada Corporation
12.12 SpaceX
12.13 Virgin Galactic
