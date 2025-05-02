Godrej Properties Clocks 19 Pc Drop In Q4 Profit At Rs 382 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 19 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 382 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), down from Rs 471 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The real estate developer also reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 634 crore for the quarter, slightly lower than Rs 649 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

However, the net profit rose compared to the previous quarter (Q3), when it stood at Rs 163 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the drop in profit on a yearly basis, the company's revenue from operations showed strong growth.

Revenue jumped 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 119 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to reach Rs 2,122 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The company's executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company has delivered its highest-ever performance in key metrics this year.

“It is the 8th consecutive year of booking value growth for the company indicating the resilience of the company to grow through various macroeconomic cycles," Pirojsha Godrej mentioned.

“Our sales bookings over the last three years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55 per cent. Through this, GPL has completely reset the scale of its operations and for the second consecutive year is the largest real estate developer in India by booking value,” he continued.

For the full financial year FY25, Godrej Properties achieved record-breaking performance in terms of bookings, earnings, collections, and deliveries.

The company said it remained India's largest residential real estate developer by both booking value and volume.

Booking value grew by 29 per cent to Rs 29,444 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 22,527 crore in FY24, as per its stock exchange filings.