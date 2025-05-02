Celebrating One Year Of 5-Star Urgent Care Services In Clear Lake, Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary of delivering exceptional, patient-centered urgent care services in Clear Lake , with a perfect record of 280+ 5-star reviews and thousands of happy patients.Since opening its doors in May 1, 2024, Priority Urgent Care Clear Lake has become a trusted name for quick, compassionate, and reliable urgent care services for the nearby communities living in Clear Lake, Webster, Seabrook, Nassau Bay, League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Taylor Lake Village, and El Lago, Texas. From treating minor injuries and illnesses to providing on-site labs, X-rays, and pediatric urgent care services , Priority Urgent Care Center has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure every patient receives immediate care in a welcoming environment.“We founded Priority Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic in Clear Lake with the goal of bringing efficient and empathetic medical care to the Clear Lake and the nearby community. We're incredibly grateful to the community for placing their trust in us. Our 5-star rating reflects our team's commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate emergency care services every single day,” said Dr. Nick Spampinato and Dr. Keegan Massey.Completed a Year of Achievements at Priority Urgent Care- Over 3000+ patients served with consistently high satisfaction.- No wait time guaranteed urgent care services even during peak hours.- Expanded services including COVID-19 testing, physical exams, vaccinations, and pediatric urgent care.- Rated 5.0 on Google, Yelp, and other major platforms by the nearby area community.Walk-In Urgent Care Services Accessible for Clear Lake and the Greater Houston AreaAs the urgent care continues to grow, Priority Urgent Care Clear Lake remains committed to making high-quality, affordable emergency walk-in healthcare services accessible to all residents of Clear Lake and the greater Houston area including Webster, Seabrook, Nassau Bay, League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Taylor Lake Village, and El Lago, Texas.One Year of Trusted Urgent Care –List of Major ServicesPriority Urgent Care offers a comprehensive range of services, including:Illness & Injury TreatmentCold, flu, strep throat, sinus infections, minor burns, sprains, strains, fractures, and cuts.Pediatric Urgent CareChild-friendly care for fevers, infections, respiratory issues, sports injuries, and more.Lab Testing & DiagnosticsOn-site lab tests, urinalysis, rapid strep tests, flu tests, RSV, COVID-19 testing, and more.X-Rays & ImagingIn-house digital X-rays for faster diagnosis and treatment.Vaccinations & ImmunizationsFlu shots, Tdap, tetanus, COVID-19 vaccines, and morePhysical ExamsSchool, sports, camp, and pre-employment physical exams.Allergy TreatmentsSeasonal allergy relief and medication administration.Gastrointestinal CareTreatment for nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.Skin ConditionsCare for rashes, insect bites, skin infections, and allergic reactions.Burns & Wound CareFirst and second-degree burn treatment, minor wound closure.Dehydration TreatmentIV fluids and electrolyte therapy for mild to moderate dehydration.What Community Is Saying About Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake"I had an urgent need to get checked up on but not urgent enough to go to the er. I took a chance finding this place online seeing how I can set an appointment first thing in the morning. It was amazing, they were nice , handled me quick. I spoke with the doctor and the front lady was nice. 10/10 love it here. This is my new go-to."About Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear LakeLocated at 2323 Clear Lake City Blvd #130, Houston, TX 77062 , Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake is open Monday to Saturday and offers walk-in and same-day appointments. The Priority Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic specializes in treating non-life-threatening medical needs quickly and thoroughly, without the high costs or long wait times of emergency rooms.To learn more or schedule a visit, call us or visit Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake.Website:Address: 2323 Clear Lake City Blvd #130, Houston, TX 77062Serving Clear Lake, Nassau Bay, League City, Kemah, Webster, Friendswood, and nearby areas.

Dr. Keegan Massey

Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake

+1 346-483-0112

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.