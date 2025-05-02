Celebrating One Year Of 5-Star Urgent Care Services In Clear Lake, Houston
Since opening its doors in May 1, 2024, Priority Urgent Care Clear Lake has become a trusted name for quick, compassionate, and reliable urgent care services for the nearby communities living in Clear Lake, Webster, Seabrook, Nassau Bay, League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Taylor Lake Village, and El Lago, Texas. From treating minor injuries and illnesses to providing on-site labs, X-rays, and pediatric urgent care services , Priority Urgent Care Center has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure every patient receives immediate care in a welcoming environment.
“We founded Priority Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic in Clear Lake with the goal of bringing efficient and empathetic medical care to the Clear Lake and the nearby community. We're incredibly grateful to the community for placing their trust in us. Our 5-star rating reflects our team's commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate emergency care services every single day,” said Dr. Nick Spampinato and Dr. Keegan Massey.
Completed a Year of Achievements at Priority Urgent Care
- Over 3000+ patients served with consistently high satisfaction.
- No wait time guaranteed urgent care services even during peak hours.
- Expanded services including COVID-19 testing, physical exams, vaccinations, and pediatric urgent care.
- Rated 5.0 on Google, Yelp, and other major platforms by the nearby area community.
Walk-In Urgent Care Services Accessible for Clear Lake and the Greater Houston Area
As the urgent care continues to grow, Priority Urgent Care Clear Lake remains committed to making high-quality, affordable emergency walk-in healthcare services accessible to all residents of Clear Lake and the greater Houston area including Webster, Seabrook, Nassau Bay, League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Taylor Lake Village, and El Lago, Texas.
One Year of Trusted Urgent Care –List of Major Services
Priority Urgent Care offers a comprehensive range of services, including:
Illness & Injury Treatment
Cold, flu, strep throat, sinus infections, minor burns, sprains, strains, fractures, and cuts.
Pediatric Urgent Care
Child-friendly care for fevers, infections, respiratory issues, sports injuries, and more.
Lab Testing & Diagnostics
On-site lab tests, urinalysis, rapid strep tests, flu tests, RSV, COVID-19 testing, and more.
X-Rays & Imaging
In-house digital X-rays for faster diagnosis and treatment.
Vaccinations & Immunizations
Flu shots, Tdap, tetanus, COVID-19 vaccines, and more
Physical Exams
School, sports, camp, and pre-employment physical exams.
Allergy Treatments
Seasonal allergy relief and medication administration.
Gastrointestinal Care
Treatment for nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
Skin Conditions
Care for rashes, insect bites, skin infections, and allergic reactions.
Burns & Wound Care
First and second-degree burn treatment, minor wound closure.
Dehydration Treatment
IV fluids and electrolyte therapy for mild to moderate dehydration.
What Community Is Saying About Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake
"I had an urgent need to get checked up on but not urgent enough to go to the er. I took a chance finding this place online seeing how I can set an appointment first thing in the morning. It was amazing, they were nice , handled me quick. I spoke with the doctor and the front lady was nice. 10/10 love it here. This is my new go-to."
About Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake
Located at 2323 Clear Lake City Blvd #130, Houston, TX 77062 , Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake is open Monday to Saturday and offers walk-in and same-day appointments. The Priority Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic specializes in treating non-life-threatening medical needs quickly and thoroughly, without the high costs or long wait times of emergency rooms.
To learn more or schedule a visit, call us or visit Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake.
Address: 2323 Clear Lake City Blvd #130, Houston, TX 77062
Serving Clear Lake, Nassau Bay, League City, Kemah, Webster, Friendswood, and nearby areas.
Dr. Keegan Massey
Priority Urgent Care and Walk-In Clinic - Clear Lake
+1 346-483-0112
