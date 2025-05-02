Mubadala Anchors $10Bn Sports Investment With TWG Global

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital is set to lead a $10 billion syndicated investment into TWG Global, marking a significant move into the global sports and entertainment sector. This partnership not only positions Mubadala at the forefront of high-value sports investments but also reflects a broader trend among Gulf sovereign wealth funds diversifying their portfolios beyond traditional assets.

TWG Global, co-chaired by Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, manages a diverse portfolio that includes stakes in prominent sports franchises such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chelsea FC. The conglomerate, valued at approximately $40 billion, also invests in sectors like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and media. Walter, known for his role in Guggenheim Partners, and Tull, former owner of Legendary Entertainment, bring extensive experience in both finance and entertainment to the venture.

The investment deal includes TWG Global acquiring a minority stake in Mubadala's asset management platform for $2.5 billion. This strategic move aims to increase commitments to an additional $20 billion of investment capital, signaling a deepening collaboration between private investment firms and sovereign wealth funds.

Global SWF, a sovereign fund tracker, described the partnership as“a new chapter in global finance,” highlighting the innovative nature of a private firm acquiring a stake in a sovereign wealth fund's asset management arm. This arrangement provides Mubadala with indirect ownership exposure to iconic Western sports franchises, aligning with the rising valuations of global sports assets and the convergence of content, fan engagement, and streaming monetisation.

Mubadala's move mirrors strategies employed by other Gulf sovereign wealth funds, such as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund , which has been actively building its sports and leisure portfolio. However, through this partnership with TWG Global, Mubadala gains immediate access to established sports entities, bypassing the need to build its portfolio from scratch.

In 2024, Mubadala emerged as the world's largest sovereign wealth fund spender, deploying $29.2 billion across 52 transactions-a 67% increase from the previous year. This surge in investment activity underscores the fund's commitment to diversifying its holdings and capitalising on emerging market opportunities.

