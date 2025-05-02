CGCC-UAE Wins $275 Million Infrastructure Deal In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Kuwait's Combined Group Contracting Company has secured a significant contract through its UAE subsidiary, CGCC-UAE, to deliver infrastructure maintenance services in Abu Dhabi. The deal, worth approximately 1.012 billion UAE dirhams , has been awarded by leading property developer Aldar Properties. This contract, focused on the Al-Nahda area near the Al-Ain motorway, will run for a period of 914 days, marking a notable achievement for CGCC-UAE in the competitive UAE market.

The infrastructure maintenance services outlined in the contract are essential for the upkeep and development of the region, which has seen growing interest from both residential and commercial sectors. Al-Nahda, situated in close proximity to major transport routes, is an area with significant development potential, positioning it as an ideal location for a project of this scale. Aldar Properties, renowned for its ambitious projects across the UAE, is known for its meticulous approach to urban development and infrastructure.

CGCC-UAE's involvement in this project signifies a key step in the company's strategy to expand its footprint in the UAE's infrastructure sector. The project is poised to contribute substantially to CGCC's revenues over the next two and a half years, aligning with the company's long-term goals of securing high-value contracts in the region. The company's experience in handling large-scale projects and its strong reputation in the construction industry have been pivotal in securing this deal.

Aldar Properties, which has a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, and retail developments, continues to focus on enhancing its infrastructure to support the growing needs of the UAE's population. The collaboration with CGCC-UAE reflects Aldar's commitment to maintaining its high standards of construction and operational excellence.

The contract's value places it among the noteworthy infrastructure projects currently underway in the UAE, an economy that has shown resilience and growth even amid global challenges. As the country continues to diversify its economy, large-scale infrastructure projects such as this one are essential to supporting both urban expansion and sustainability goals.

