Aumann Announces Share Buyback With An Allotment Ratio Of Approximately 14 %
|
EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Beelen, 2 May 2025
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) hereby announces the result of its voluntary public share buyback offer to its shareholders.
Aumann was offered 9,956,853 no-par value shares by its shareholders as part of the share buyback offer. The offer related to a total of up to 1,434,523 shares of the company. In accordance with section 3.5 of the Offer Document, the Company has exercised its option of preferential acceptance of small quantities of up to 100 shares. All other declarations of acceptance by shareholders were taken into account, excluding fractional amounts, with an allocation rate of approximately 13.77%.
A total of 1,434,244 no-par value shares were thus repurchased, corresponding to 10.00 % of the company's share capital. The settlement and thus the payment of the purchase price to the custodian banks is expected to take place on 6 May 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
