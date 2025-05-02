EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 14 %

Aumann announces share buyback with an allotment ratio of approximately 14 %



Beelen, 2 May 2025



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) hereby announces the result of its voluntary public share buyback offer to its shareholders.



Aumann was offered 9,956,853 no-par value shares by its shareholders as part of the share buyback offer. The offer related to a total of up to 1,434,523 shares of the company. In accordance with section 3.5 of the Offer Document, the Company has exercised its option of preferential acceptance of small quantities of up to 100 shares. All other declarations of acceptance by shareholders were taken into account, excluding fractional amounts, with an allocation rate of approximately 13.77%.



A total of 1,434,244 no-par value shares were thus repurchased, corresponding to 10.00 % of the company's share capital. The settlement and thus the payment of the purchase price to the custodian banks is expected to take place on 6 May 2025.





Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Registration Court

District Court Münster, Registration Number: HRB 16399

