SBO Inaugurates Expanded Facility In Saudi Arabia And Celebrates 25 Years Of Local Presence
|
EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
SBO inaugurates expanded facility in Saudi Arabia and celebrates 25 years of local presence
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), a global leader in precision technology, has officially inaugurated its significantly expanded facility in Saudi Arabia. The milestone event underlines SBO's long-term commitment to the region, where it has been operating for 25 years, and marks a key step in its strategic market expansion.
The newly inaugurated facility in Dammam doubles the size of SBO's existing operations and brings all Saudi-based offices under one roof. This consolidation will improve collaboration, increase operational efficiency and strengthen customer proximity in one of the company's most important regional markets. The step reflects SBO's consistent execution of its recalibrated strategy, specifically advancing the strategic market expansion and driving growth through new partnerships.
A highlight of the inauguration ceremony was the presence of distinguished local and international guests, including representatives from the Saudi energy sector, the Austrian Embassy and key business stakeholders.
“This expansion reflects our commitment to the Saudi market and our determination to make a meaningful contribution to Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation goals,” said Klaus Mader, CEO of SBO.“We are proud to build on our 25-year history in Saudi Arabia by investing in local partnerships, increasing our manufacturing capabilities for our high-tech energy equipment and embedding sustainable operations.”
Local integration and technology leadership
Focus on sustainability and ESG excellence
Contact:
02.05.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment