SBO inaugurates expanded facility in Saudi Arabia and celebrates 25 years of local presence

SBO inaugurates expanded facility in Saudi Arabia and celebrates 25 years of local presence SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), a global leader in precision technology, has officially inaugurated its significantly expanded facility in Saudi Arabia. The milestone event underlines SBO's long-term commitment to the region, where it has been operating for 25 years, and marks a key step in its strategic market expansion. The newly inaugurated facility in Dammam doubles the size of SBO's existing operations and brings all Saudi-based offices under one roof. This consolidation will improve collaboration, increase operational efficiency and strengthen customer proximity in one of the company's most important regional markets. The step reflects SBO's consistent execution of its recalibrated strategy, specifically advancing the strategic market expansion and driving growth through new partnerships. A highlight of the inauguration ceremony was the presence of distinguished local and international guests, including representatives from the Saudi energy sector, the Austrian Embassy and key business stakeholders. “This expansion reflects our commitment to the Saudi market and our determination to make a meaningful contribution to Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation goals,” said Klaus Mader, CEO of SBO.“We are proud to build on our 25-year history in Saudi Arabia by investing in local partnerships, increasing our manufacturing capabilities for our high-tech energy equipment and embedding sustainable operations.” Local integration and technology leadership

The expanded facility will support the delivery of SBO's market-leading energy equipment portfolio - including downhole circulation technology, high-performance drilling motors, rotary steerable systems and well completion products - tailored to the unique needs of the Saudi market. The new site with combined local capabilities will facilitate closer collaboration with regional partners and strengthen SBO's operational agility. Focus on sustainability and ESG excellence

SBO's new facility also contributes to the company's sustainability goals. In line with Saudi Arabia's green initiative, the site is equipped with a solar power system that will reduce annual CO2 emissions by approximately 450 tons, in support of SBO's broader ESG commitments to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% until 2030.

About SBO

SBO is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,600 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information: Contact:

Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
ISIN: AT0000946652
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

