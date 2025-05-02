

Allane secures top position in major new car platform test by“auto motor und sport” Pullach, May 2, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has been named Germany's best new car platform for the second time in a row with its brand Allane. In a comprehensive comparison test conducted by the trade magazine“auto motor und sport” and carried out by the consulting firm Concertare, Allane once again came out on top. The platform particularly impressed with its insurance and contract offers as well as the option to trade in used vehicles.



The complete test results are published in the current issue of“auto motor und sport” – still under the former brand name“Sixt Neuwagen”. In the meantime, the online platform has been renamed and rebranded as“Allane”. All functionalities of the platform have been adopted in a new, modern design and the user experience has been improved.



The evaluation was based on eight practical criteria:“Vehicle search”,“Consultation”,“Test drive”,“Trade-in”,“Financing”,“Insurance offers”,“Contract offers” and“Vehicle handover”. In a comparison with six well-known competitors, Allane took first place and impressed with its smart, customer-focused solutions.



Philipp Schwenke, Division Head Sales of Allane SE: “This award confirms our consistent focus on customer satisfaction, digital excellence and attractive offerings. It is a great success for the entire team. We are delighted with the trust placed in us by this rating and see it as an incentive to further optimize our offering."



On the Allane platform, the Allane Mobility Group offers private and corporate customers flexible and transparent options for leasing or purchasing vehicles – conveniently online and across brands. In addition to attractive new car offers, certified used cars are also available. Users also benefit from comprehensive digital mobility services.

About Allane Mobility Group:



Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing , Captive Leasing and Fleet Management , the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way



Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.









