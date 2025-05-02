MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Gogoro Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Pioneering Sustainable Urban Mobility with Groundbreaking Battery-swapping Platform and Ecosystem

Gogoro's battery-swapping ecosystem revolutionized urban mobility by offering a sustainable, highly efficient, and customer-centric alternative to traditional electric vehicle charging.

San Antonio, TX - December 18, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan, a leading global research firm, recently researched the swappable battery market for electric two-wheel (E2W) vehicles and, based on its findings, is recognizing Gogoro with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. Gogoro is an industry leader in electric two-wheeler battery-swapping technology, driving the transition to sustainable urban mobility with its forward-thinking and customer-centric solutions.

Gogoro addresses key market challenges, such as range anxiety and charging infrastructure, making it a standout in the urban electric mobility landscape. Its battery-swapping technology provides a convenient, reliable, and better alternative to traditional electric vehicle charging. However, Gogoro's commitment to innovation extends beyond its battery-swapping solutions. It consistently pushes the boundaries of the E2W market, integrating cutting-edge technology and design into its products and services. For instance, the Gogoro Pulse smartscooter became the world's first hyper electric scooter with superior features, such as 0 to 50 KM/H acceleration in 3.05 seconds, a hyper cooling system, a high-performance motor, and a luxury automotive-inspired dashboard.

Furthermore, with over 650 million battery swaps conducted globally, Gogoro's extensive network of more than 12,000 GoStations at 2,600 locations ensures that users can access charged batteries at their convenience, encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

“Since its inception, Gogoro has prioritized innovation, drawing inspiration from the technology sector, where its founders originated from, to revolutionize two-wheeler transportation. Its battery design, conceptualized over a decade ago, remains a testament to its vision and dedication to transformative innovation and continues to be reverse compatible with its original batteries that are still working with new vehicles and new batteries working with its original Gogoro Smartscooter. Moreover, the company's emphasis on battery longevity challenges industry norms, with batteries lasting up to nine years due to its intelligent charging system that optimizes charging speed and durability,” said Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Gogoro also leverages unique customer-centric strategies that maximize value at every touchpoint. The company relies on data insights from its extensive network of battery-swapping stations to offer personalized support, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience.

With its open battery swapping platform, Gogoro also collaborates with over ten vehicle-makers to accelerate the adoption of smart E2W transportation and expand its ecosystem, allowing consumers greater flexibility and choice. These strategic alliances facilitate the broader adoption of Gogoro's battery-swapping technology, enabling traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) manufacturers to transition to electric mobility more seamlessly. It significantly strengthens Gogoro's market position and contributes to developing sustainable urban ecosystems beyond transportation solutions.

“Frost & Sullivan praises Gogoro for maximizing customer value through enhanced personalized support. The company's inclusive approach to technology adoption and diverse partnerships, including collaborations with over ten vehicle manufacturers, expands its reach. This commitment to innovation fosters comprehensive and sustainable urban ecosystems, delivering solutions that transcend mobility,” said Chan Ming Lih, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Gogoro Battery Swapping

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is an open and interoperable battery-swapping platform that has been recognized as the leading two-wheel battery-swapping platform in the world. Gogoro battery swapping is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart and safe and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses, and communities. In Taiwan, the Gogoro Network supports nearly 650,000 riders and has more than 1.3 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,500 battery-swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 650 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro battery swapping has saved more than one billion kilograms of CO2 since it launched in 2015.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized by Fortune as a“Change the World 2024” company; Fast Company as“Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company of 2024”; Frost & Sullivan as the“2024 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles”; and MIT Technology Review as one of“15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch” in 2024, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro .

