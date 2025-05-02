Gaming Stock News Bites: Uplevel Your Game With New Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 Wifi 6 Router By NETGEAR (NASDAQ: $NTGR)

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) SAN JOSE, Calif. - September 17, 2020 (Investorideas Newswire)- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking products that empower your gaming experience, has announced the much anticipated availability of the new. The XR1000 couples next-gen WiFi 6 hardware with advanced DumaOS 3.0, the latest innovation in managing your network settings for optimized gameplay. DumaOS 3.0 software is purpose built for gamers to enjoy superior gameplay and smoother video streaming. This state-of-the-art software combined with the most advanced networking hardware ensures stabilization of ping and reduction of lag spikes with reliable connectivity over both wired and wireless networks.

Now available for $349.99 USD from NETGEAR and other online retailers, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 is the first WiFi 6 gaming router powered by DumaOS 3.0 gaming software. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 is the first WiFi 6 gaming router powered by DumaOS 3.0 gaming software. With the latest WiFi 6 technology, XR1000 is designed specifically to improve performance and reduce network latency when it comes to the gaming environment but will also enhance the overall home networking experience for every connected device. To further boost the gaming experience and give gamers the best gaming connection possible, the DumaOS 3.0 software includes new top features, such as: customizable Geo-Fencing, Ping Heatmap, Application QoS with Bandwidth Allocation, Connection Benchmark, and Traffic Controller. This new Nighthawk Pro Gaming router stands alone with its advanced list of features, which provide optimized control over the network connection while gaming or streaming, ensuring that gameplay can continue uninterrupted.

New Features powered by DumaOS 3.0:



Bandwidth Allocation (QoS) -Prioritizes gaming devices and allocates bandwidth per device or application.

Geo Fencing -Customizes and filters which game servers you play on for an elevated gaming experience. No longer simply a spherical aperture with wasted area, this newly updated feature provides the capability to draw customized shapes with up to 47 angles.

Ping Heatmap -Pings your favorite game servers to display your connection quality to each server on a World Map.

Connection Benchmark -Tests your connection's speed, ping, & performance under peak congestion. Traffic Controller -Blocks traffic by device or application on a schedule.

Understanding the distinct challenges gamers face with their networks, NETGEAR first introduced the Nighthawk Pro Gaming line of routers in 2018 featuring DumaOS as an advanced dashboard for both analytics and control over how the network performs and impacts the gaming experience.

