New Member Of The Executive Management Of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S is expanding its Executive Management with a new member. Robert Wagner will join the Executive Management of Realkredit Danmark A/S with effect from 1 June 2025.

Robert Wagner has been a part of the Danske Bank Group since 2008 and has held leading positions roles at Group Risk Management and in the CFO area over the past 17 years. He has played a key role in risk management, capital management and regulatory affairs. Since 2023, Robert Wagner has been Chief Risk Officer of Realkredit Danmark A/S, a position he will continue to hold after joining the Executive Management on 1 June 2025.

“Robert is a significant asset for Realkredit Danmark, Danske Bank and our customers. The expansion of the Executive Management to include Robert further strengthens the competencies of the Executive Management and helps ensure robust succession planning. We look forward to developing our cooperation with Robert and bringing his insights and customer focus into play,” says Christian Bornfeld, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S.

“I look forward to welcoming Robert Wagner to the Executive Management and continuing the close cooperation. Through his year-long experience at the Danske Bank Group, Robert has been a key figure in risk management, and his deep insight is invaluable to Realkredit Danmark. I look forward to his continued contribution,” says Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO of Realkredit Danmark A/S.

From 1 June 2025, the Executive Management will consist of the following persons:

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO

Bjarne Aage Jørgensen

Robert Wagner

Please contact Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, telephone 45132077.

