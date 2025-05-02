Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-05-02 02:15:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
2 May 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 1 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 18,381
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 365.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 368.452424


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 394,103 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,351,704 have voting rights and 2,996,099 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 368.452424 18,381


Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
817 369.00 08:16:19 LSE
810 367.00 08:30:05 LSE
813 365.50 10:26:39 LSE
425 367.00 10:42:39 LSE
459 367.00 10:42:40 LSE
424 367.00 10:42:41 LSE
325 367.00 10:42:41 LSE
126 367.00 10:42:41 LSE
199 367.00 10:42:41 LSE
325 367.00 10:42:41 LSE
266 367.00 10:42:41 LSE
59 367.00 10:42:41 LSE
74 367.00 10:42:42 LSE
251 367.00 10:42:42 LSE
325 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
236 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
89 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
325 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
152 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
173 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
37 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
288 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
325 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
81 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
244 367.00 10:42:44 LSE
435 367.00 10:43:36 LSE
259 367.00 10:43:37 LSE
408 367.00 10:43:38 LSE
325 367.00 10:43:38 LSE
69 367.00 10:43:38 LSE
256 367.00 10:43:38 LSE
325 367.00 10:43:38 LSE
53 367.00 10:43:38 LSE
272 367.00 10:43:38 LSE
465 367.00 10:43:38 LSE
454 367.00 10:43:39 LSE
282 367.00 10:43:39 LSE
43 367.00 10:43:39 LSE
468 367.00 10:43:40 LSE
469 367.00 10:43:41 LSE
12 367.00 10:43:41 LSE
313 367.00 10:43:41 LSE
325 367.00 10:43:41 LSE
119 367.00 10:43:41 LSE
206 367.00 10:43:41 LSE
476 368.50 11:14:46 LSE
15 369.00 11:50:05 LSE
795 369.00 11:50:36 LSE
203 369.00 11:50:36 LSE
260 369.00 11:50:36 LSE
433 369.00 11:50:36 LSE
441 371.50 14:35:19 LSE
309 371.50 14:35:19 LSE
233 375.00 15:30:26 LSE
212 373.50 15:30:32 LSE
164 373.50 15:42:53 LSE
93 373.50 16:10:58 LSE
778 376.00 16:15:10 LSE
763 376.00 16:15:13 LSE


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


