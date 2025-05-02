Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-05-02 02:15:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 692 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
24 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 161 33.29 33.70 32.90 338 260
MTF CBOE 3 839 33.28 33.70 32.90 127 762
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
25 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 026 33.65 33.85 33.45 303 725
MTF CBOE 3 431 33.65 33.80 33.45 115 453
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
28 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 353 34.06 34.35 33.85 352 623
MTF CBOE 3 647 34.07 34.35 33.85 124 253
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
29 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 529 34.03 34.20 33.65 358 302
MTF CBOE 3 471 34.06 34.15 33.90 118 222
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
30 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 769 33.69 33.90 33.25 295 428
MTF CBOE 3 466 33.68 33.85 33.25 116 735
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 66 692 33.75 34.35 32.90 2 250 763

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 700 shares during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 April 2025 200 32.90 32.90 32.90 6 580
25 April 2025 400 33.50 33.60 33.40 13 400
28 April 2025 1 000 33.92 34.10 33.80 33 920
29 April 2025 300 33.67 33.70 33.60 10 101
30 April 2025 800 33.54 33.75 33.30 26 832
Total 2 700 90 833


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 April 2025 1 000 33.43 33.65 33.20 33 430
25 April 2025 600 33.73 33.80 33.70 20 238
28 April 2025 1 100 33.04 34.20 33.85 36 344
29 April 2025 900 34.09 34.20 33.90 30 681
30 April 2025 200 33.80 33.80 33.80 6 760
Total 3 800 127 453

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 367 shares.

On 30 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 152 105 own shares, or 5.81% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


  • p250502E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

