Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 692 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 24 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 161 33.29 33.70 32.90 338 260 MTF CBOE 3 839 33.28 33.70 32.90 127 762 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 25 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 026 33.65 33.85 33.45 303 725 MTF CBOE 3 431 33.65 33.80 33.45 115 453 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 353 34.06 34.35 33.85 352 623 MTF CBOE 3 647 34.07 34.35 33.85 124 253 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 529 34.03 34.20 33.65 358 302 MTF CBOE 3 471 34.06 34.15 33.90 118 222 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 30 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 769 33.69 33.90 33.25 295 428 MTF CBOE 3 466 33.68 33.85 33.25 116 735 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 66 692 33.75 34.35 32.90 2 250 763

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 700 shares during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 April 2025 to 30 April 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 April 2025 200 32.90 32.90 32.90 6 580 25 April 2025 400 33.50 33.60 33.40 13 400 28 April 2025 1 000 33.92 34.10 33.80 33 920 29 April 2025 300 33.67 33.70 33.60 10 101 30 April 2025 800 33.54 33.75 33.30 26 832 Total 2 700 90 833





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 April 2025 1 000 33.43 33.65 33.20 33 430 25 April 2025 600 33.73 33.80 33.70 20 238 28 April 2025 1 100 33.04 34.20 33.85 36 344 29 April 2025 900 34.09 34.20 33.90 30 681 30 April 2025 200 33.80 33.80 33.80 6 760 Total 3 800 127 453

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 367 shares.

On 30 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 152 105 own shares, or 5.81% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

