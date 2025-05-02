Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
State Of Emergency Declared In Myanmar Following Devastating Earthquake

2025-05-02 02:07:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Myanmar's ruling junta on Friday declared a state of emergency in several areas following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country today.
The junta said in a statement that Myanmar would conduct rapid assessments of the situation and rescue operations, in addition to providing humanitarian aid.
The Military Council appealed for international humanitarian aid and declared a state of emergency in six regions after a powerful earthquake struck the country.
Media reports revealed that the main hospital in the capital, Naypyidaw, was overwhelmed by victims, with injured people queuing outside the emergency room awaiting treatment.
The US Geological Survey said a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar today, adding that the quake struck 16 kilometers northwest of Sagaing City at a depth of 10 kilometers.

