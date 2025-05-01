Histoindex Secures SGD9 Million Investment To Drive Next Phase Of Expansion

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HistoIndex, known for its groundbreaking biophotonic Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) technology and a pioneering leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) digital pathology for the management of fibrotic diseases, has announced the close of a S$9 million investment round to support its next phase of expansion. OCBC, the longest established bank in Singapore and the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets, investing for the first time in a medical technology/healthcare company, leads the round with continued support from two existing shareholders - ZIG Ventures and SEEDS Capital, an investment arm of SG Growth Capital.

Daniel Kwan, Global Head of the Mezzanine Capital Unit at OCBC, said: "HistoIndex's groundbreaking technology has revolutionized liver disease diagnostics through cutting-edge AI innovations, and has the potential to enhance global healthcare by enabling precise and personalized patient care. We are proud to support this homegrown MedTech company with its growth plans and international ambitions."

With the increasing demand for routine clinical testing of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), particularly in liver biopsy assessment, this investment is focused on 1) expanding HistoIndex-partnered laboratories and operations within the US; and 2) developing next-generation AI-powered SHG digital pathology tests for MASH patients.

In line with this mission, HistoIndex has recently launched its very first Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), FibroSIGHTTM – now available for order in the US. FibroSIGHTTM is designed to empower clinicians with accurate and consistent liver fibrosis assessment1. The first in a pipeline of new product launches reaffirms HistoIndex's commitment to revolutionizing personalized treatment for MASH. By integrating research in pivotal clinical trials with clinical practice, the company is advancing precision medicine with the aim of improving patient outcomes worldwide.

"This investment plays an enabling role in positioning the company for strategic expansion within the US, while accelerating the adoption of advanced digital pathology solutions poised to transform MASH diagnosis and treatments." said Dr. Gideon Ho, Chief Executive Officer of HistoIndex.

About MASH

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a progressive form of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) characterized by steatosis and inflammation, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis, liver failure, and an increased risk of liver cancer. The presence of ballooned hepatocytes (enlarged and damaged liver cells) is a key feature distinguishing MASH from simple steatosis. Pathologist assessments of liver biopsy remain the gold standard for diagnosing and assessing the severity of MASH. Histological categorial scoring systems are often used as surrogate endpoints to evaluate drug efficacy in clinical trials. These endpoints are limited in capturing the complex and heterogeneous nature of the disease. As a result, there is a growing need for more accurate and reliable tools, such as AI-based digital pathology solutions, to improve the assessment of treatment response and disease severity in MASH.

About HistoIndex

Founded in 2010, HistoIndex pioneers in stain-free, fully automated imaging solutions for visualizing and quantifying fibrosis in biological tissues. By combining cutting-edge biophotonic technology with AI-based analysis, HistoIndex provides innovative tools to improve the assessment of fibrosis changes and drug efficacy. HistoIndex's breakthrough digital pathology solutions are currently used in accelerating clinical research, expediting pharmaceutical drug development, and transforming medical standards.

