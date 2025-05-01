403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Can Delhi Weather Chill A Bit? - Memes Flood Social Media As National Capital Faces Strong Winds, Thunderstorm
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rain and thunderstorms on Friday provided much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave in Delhi and the National Capital Region. However, memes flood social media saying, 'Feels like it will sweep all of us away.'
Check here:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next three days and also issued and yellow alert for the national capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment