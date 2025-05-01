Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Can Delhi Weather Chill A Bit? - Memes Flood Social Media As National Capital Faces Strong Winds, Thunderstorm

2025-05-01 08:17:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rain and thunderstorms on Friday provided much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave in Delhi and the National Capital Region. However, memes flood social media saying, 'Feels like it will sweep all of us away.'

Check here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next three days and also issued and yellow alert for the national capital.

