Can Delhi Weather Chill A Bit? - Memes Flood Social Media As National Capital Faces Strong Winds, Thunderstorm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next three days and also issued and yellow alert for the national capital.

