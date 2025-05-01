Firnal Announces Launch Of International Manufacturing And Logistics Division In Partnership With DVR International

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Firnal launches new division focused on international manufacturing, shipping, and risk mitigation to meet global supply chain challenges and offer stability.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To meet rapidly shifting commercial needs and the ever-evolving landscape of global trade, Firnal is excited to announce its International Manufacturing , Shipping, and Risk Mitigation Division. In partnership with public and private leadership in the United States and Vietnam, this initiative will provide U.S. enterprises with cost-effective, agile, and strategically protected manufacturing capabilities overseas.At the heart of this expansion is a formalized equity partnership with DVR International , a Vietnam-based manufacturing and logistics infrastructure platform with deep operational roots across Southeast Asia. DVR brings years of proven expertise in high-quality manufacturing, bonded warehousing, international shipping, and regional regulatory fluency-capabilities that Firnal will now integrate into its broader portfolio of global strategic services.“This isn't just about moving production abroad-it's about giving our clients control, stability, and the excitement of growth in a world where traditional supply chains are increasingly fragile,” said Abdullah“Adam” Syed, President and Founder of Firnal Incorporated.“With DVR, we'll offer American companies a competitive edge: reliable sourcing , scalable fulfillment, real-time risk mitigation, and a cost-effective solution to the uncertainty ravaging the global economy-all embedded in a region that's fast becoming one of the most critical global manufacturing hubs.”This partnership comes at a time when American companies face rising operational risk due to tariff volatility, geopolitical complexity, and concentrated exposure to legacy manufacturing centers. Firnal's expansion will allow U.S.-based clients to transition out of high-risk jurisdictions, reduce overhead, and meet compliance standards without sacrificing quality or timeline.Through this partnership, Firnal and DVR International will offer clients:- Full-spectrum production support, from prototyping to large-scale manufacturing- End-to-end shipping logistics, including bonded warehousing and real-time visibility- Strategic risk mitigation through jurisdictional diversity, vendor redundancy, insurance offerings, regulatory integration, and guarantees- Government-engaged support in Vietnam and the United States for customs navigation, zoning, and permitting in both Vietnam and the U.S.- Marketing and messaging support in the United States and to consumer-hungry markets in Europe, East Asia, and the Middle EastDVR's operations in Vietnam include an extensive network of in-house factories and trusted partner facilities in textiles, consumer goods, plastics, furniture, packaging, electronics, and mechanical assembly. Firnal's strategic oversight ensures every project is built with quality assurance, traceability, and adaptability at the core.---About Firnal | Firnal is a global strategic intelligence and implementation firm that helps governments, enterprises, and institutions navigate complexity through data, technology, political expertise, and operational infrastructure. Firnal's areas of expertise include public affairs, education transformation, digital strategy, asset recovery, and international trade.About DVR International | DVR International is a Vietnam and US -based logistics and manufacturing infrastructure company with deep-rooted operational relationships across Southeast Asia. Known for its precision, integrity, and government-aligned execution, DVR supports companies across sectors in expanding, relocating, or de-risking their production and distribution capabilities.For media inquiries, partnership discussions, or further information, please contact:...

