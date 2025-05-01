PRIME Fiber Expands Wholesale Fiber Partnership With AT&T To Arizona

The news follows a public announcement by PRIME FiBER and AT&T in 2024 confirming a similar agreement in Naples, Bonita Springs, Golden Gate and San Carlos Park, Florida.

Andrew Snead, CEO of PRIME FiBER, shared his excitement about the expansion: "We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with AT&T by extending our reach into 2 new markets in the greater Phoenix area. Our Florida build is progressing well and adding Sun City and Peoria to our footprint marks another milestone in our mission to expand high-quality fiber infrastructure. We look forward to bringing our services to even more communities in the near future."

Erin Scarborough, Senior Vice President of Consumer Product at AT&T added, "We remain highly committed to our converged growth strategy driven by expanding our leading fiber footprint and building on the positive momentum with PRIME FiBER in Florida. We're excited about this expansion in the great state of Arizona, and we will continue to work with service providers such as PRIME FiBER to accelerate our efforts to provide leading converged services to more homes."

For more information on partnership opportunities, please visit .

About PRIME FiBER

PRIME FiBER is an open-access fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure provider serving ISPs (Internet Service Providers), infrastructure consolidators and enterprises across the US. PRIME FiBER is funded by InLight Capital, a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ), please visit us at href="" rel="nofollow" at . Investors can learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" at .

About InLight Capital

InLight Capital, LLC ("InLight") is a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas. InLight's permanent capital base allows us to pursue an objective of long duration and compounded capital growth. InLight maintains flexibility and discretion of the amount, duration and objectives of its invested capital, allowing for efficient decision making and strategic alignment with all stakeholders. InLight invests across two primary verticals: private investments and real estate.

Media Contact: Brittany Alia, [email protected]

SOURCE PRIME FiBER