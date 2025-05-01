West One Music Group Composer Jonathan Buchanan Receives 2025 ASCAP Screen Award

"Jonathan is an expert in crafting hybrid scores that combine orchestra with unique and signature sounds," says Chris Brown, Vice President of Production, North America at West One Music. "He was a natural choice for scoring these great History Channel shows."

UK-based Buchanan has composed for a huge amount of television on both sides of the pond and has forged a close relationship with A&E Television Networks. His work on Bermuda Triangle and Lost U-Boats highlights his ability to compose compelling music cues that captivate viewers and bring them along on an investigative journey.

"For Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters, we worked closely with the music team at the network and production company Lone Wolf to create a signature theme that captured the essence of the show," says Brown. "A lot of the show is set underwater, with exciting discoveries of old shipwrecks and relics, and we wanted to add some extra grit and unique synth sounds to give the narrative a modern and edgy feel."

Buchanan, who is equally at home writing orchestral scores as he is programming synths, leaned on his expertise in writing music to picture to help bring these stories of search and discovery to the screen.

"Writing the music for Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters was a joy, and working again with director Joseph Sousa, Jennifer Insogna and the passionate team at A&E was truly special," says Buchanan. "Chris and the entire custom team at West One Music are absolutely brilliant; they're always so supportive and help facilitate a nurturing creative environment."

Buchanan attended the ASCAP Awards to receive his honor along with West One Music Global CEO Edwin Cox, VP of Production, North America Chris Brown, and Production Manager Mackenzy Lackey on Wednesday, April 30th.

SOURCE West One Music Group