Eldorado Gold Announces Amended Normal Course Issuer Bid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or“the”) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“”) has accepted the notice filed by the Company to amend its normal course issuer bid (the“”) effective as of May 6, 2025.

The amendment increases the maximum number of common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company that may be repurchased from the current 350,000 Shares to 10,245,474 Shares, representing approximately 5% of the total 204,909,496 Shares issued and outstanding as at, October 31, 2024.

Purchases under the NCIB began on November 8, 2024, and will end no later than July 31, 2025. Under its current NCIB, as of April 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased 224,000 Shares at an average price of $22.60 per Share. Subject to receipt of required approvals, the Company expects to renew its NCIB for a further one-year period upon the expiration of the NCIB on July 31, 2025.

The amendment to the NCIB is being made as the Company believes that the market price of the Shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their long-term value. Accordingly, the repurchase of the Shares under the NCIB is in the best interests of the Company and an attractive and appropriate use of available funds given the strength of the balance sheet, progress on the Skouries Project and ongoing cash generation from the operations in a high gold price environment. Eldorado is committed to enhancing shareholder returns through such programs as the NCIB.

Purchases will be made at prevailing market prices at the time of acquisition through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. Daily repurchases on the TSX will not exceed 83,123 Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended October 31, 2024 (being 332,492 Shares), other than block purchase exceptions. Up to 9,895,474 Shares repurchased under the NCIB will be cancelled, and up to 350,000 Shares repurchased under the NCIB will remain outstanding shares and be held in trust by Computershare Trust Company of Canada for the purposes of satisfying redemptions pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit (“ RSU ”) plan (the“ RSU Plan ”) until such Shares are required to be transferred to designated participants under the terms of the RSU Plan.

Purchases will be made by the Company in accordance with the requirements of the TSX. In connection with the amended NCIB, the Company has entered into an amended automatic repurchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its Shares during certain pre-determined black-out periods, subject to certain parameters as to price and number of Shares. Outside of these pre-determined black-out periods, Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion, subject to applicable law.

Although the Company has a present intention to acquire its Shares pursuant to the NCIB, the Company will not be obligated to make any purchases and purchases may be suspended by the Company at any time.

A copy of Eldorado's amended notice filed with the TSX may be obtained, by any shareholder without charge, by contacting Eldorado's Corporate Secretary.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

