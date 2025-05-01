Detroit Partners With It's Electric To Bring The First Building-Powered Curbside EV Charging To The Motor City

First validated through the Detroit Smart Parking Lab in 2022, it's electric kicks-off curbside where they first started, with plans to expand to 25 locations throughout 2025

DETROIT, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- it's electric , a Brooklyn-born electric vehicle (EV) curbside charging company, proudly announces the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its groundbreaking Detroit deployment. This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Detroit Smart Parking Lab, Bedrock, Michigan's Office of Future Mobility, Michigan Central, Newlab, and DTE Energy, marks significant progress in exemplifying Detroit's commitment to innovative transportation solutions.

"Today marks a major milestone for Detroit and the future of transportation within cities," said Nathan King, CEO of it's electric . "Detroit's first is not its last, and represents what's possible when new ways of addressing infrastructure barriers for EV charging are implemented. It's quite meaningful to cut today's ribbon, as it was in Detroit, with the support of so many interested partners, that we first prototyped and received our earliest funding. We're thrilled to stand here today to look into the future together."

"The Office of Mobility Innovation was created to help the City of Detroit navigate today's rapidly changing transportation and mobility industries - and this project is a great example of the innovation we aim to foster," said Tim Slusser, Chief of the Office of Mobility Innovation. "But OMI did not do it alone. We were supported by our colleagues, Detroit City Council, the Mayor's Office, and numerous other stakeholders across Michigan who came together to make this project possible. I'm proud of the collaboration and dedication that led to installing our first curbside chargers, and I'm excited to see the chargers that it's electric and others will bring to Detroit because of the foundation we've built."

"The Detroit Smart Parking Lab was designed to provide startups the space to test, prove and scale their ideas-and it's electric is a strong example of what this platform can unlock," said Bedrock's Senior Director of Urban Strategy & Innovation, Kevin Mull . "it's electric is a great addition to DSPL's list of graduates as it deploys its technology right outside its doors. At Bedrock, we see infrastructure like this as essential to building cities that are both sustainable and future-facing."

The first tranche of deployments, supported by grants from DTE Energy's Emerging Tech Fund, the Michigan Office of Future Mobility, Electrification's Michigan Mobility Funding Platform, and Michigan Central's Scale Fund, introduces it's electric's unique approach to EV charging infrastructure. First validated by the Detroit Smart Parking Lab, an open innovation platform for real-world testing of connected mobility & EV charging solutions, in 2022, it's electric chargers feature small-footprint, design-centered Level-2 charging posts installed at no cost to property owners or the city. The initial public curbside installations will be located at Detroit Smart Parking Lab (1701 W Lafayette Blvd.), with more community-requested locations expected across the City in 2025. Key to it's electric community model is the ability to deploy chargers in neighborhoods where residents want to see this infrastructure, and where the need is the greatest.

"it's electric's contributions to Michigan's mobility ecosystem are a shining example of how the state's proactive approach to supporting innovative startups is positively impacting the accessibility of EV charging," said Justine Johnson, MEDC's Chief Mobility Officer of the State of Michigan . "From incubating at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab (DSPL) to becoming the city's first curbside charger located just outside the DSPL, Detroit is demonstrating how innovation hubs such as the DSPL can foster public-private collaborations to deliver tomorrow's transportation infrastructure for Michigan residents, property owners, and businesses, today."

it's electric Charging Stations are small, sleek-by-design curbside chargers and the only US detachable charging cable model available. Through partnerships with cities, it's electric manages the installation, operation, and maintenance of chargers at no cost to municipalities or building owners. This provides drivers with easy and affordable charging options while offering property owners (the buildings they install in front of) monthly passive income. This behind-the-meter connection also bypasses the utility, adding no additional stress to the electrical grid, and allows for much faster installation.

"Today is a great day for the city of Detroit as we celebrate what will ultimately be the installation of more than 20 public Electric Vehicle chargers," said Neal Foley, Director, Electric Marketing for DTE Energy. "DTE is proud to have been a partner on this exciting project through our Emerging Technology Fund, which was launched three years ago to help EV innovators across the state and country find new solutions to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible. As an Emerging Tech Fund recipient, it's electric is bringing their innovative, curbside chargers to Detroit, which will benefit all Michiganders who live, work, and visit the Motor City. We are thrilled that the vision is becoming a reality."

"Born in Brooklyn, but raised in Detroit, it's electric has been one of the first startups to span this unique mobility innovation corridor," said Katie Soven, Managing Director of Newlab Detroit. "Through the expansive network and resources from Newlab's hubs in Brooklyn and Detroit, as well as the robust support from Michigan Central and the State of Michigan to advance and scale early-stage companies seeking to solve the most pressing challenges facing humanity, today's ribbon cutting is the perfect next chapter. With it's electric at its center, we are building a rich technology ecosystem together."

Building owners and drivers who want to see a charger on their block can join the it's electric waitlist . Download the it's electric app to request a detachable charging cable at no cost.

