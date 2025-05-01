ADPIC Announces Inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) To Drive Innovation And Collaboration Within The Local Industry

Abu Dhabi,May 2025 – The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), set to take place on 17-18 June 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. The landmark event will serve as the premier global platform for policymakers, investors, developers, contractors, and industry experts to explore emerging trends, unlock investment opportunities, and drive forward innovation in infrastructure development.

ADIS will provide an opportunity to explore investment potential, forge strategic partnerships, and showcase innovative solutions that will shape the next generation of resilient and sustainable cities while enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Commenting on the event's significance, His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said:“The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit represents a significant milestone in our journey to position the Emirate as a leader in this vital sector. By bringing together leaders and innovators, we are establishing a forum that empowers construction excellence and meticulous city planning to create a lasting impact on liveability standards around the world.”

As a key driver of Abu Dhabi's long-term vision for infrastructure excellence, ADIS will facilitate dialogue on the critical challenges and opportunities shaping the built environment. The summit will focus on emerging trends, advancements in technology, and sustainable development strategies that align with global best practices and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification goals.

His Excellency Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said:“The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit presents an unparalleled opportunity to engage with global industry leaders, share knowledge, and explore the vast potential of Abu Dhabi's infrastructure landscape. By bringing together international expertise and local leadership, we aim to accelerate progress, identify new opportunities, and contribute to the realisation of Abu Dhabi's ambitious development goals.”

Further details regarding the summit's agenda, speakers, and registration process will be announced in due course. ADIS will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by industry pioneers, decision-makers, and thought leaders. The event will showcase Abu Dhabi's evolving infrastructure landscape and highlight upcoming investment opportunities across key sectors, reinforcing the emirate's position as a global hub for sustainable and future-ready infrastructure.

Through this gathering, ADPIC aims to strengthen public-private partnerships, foster collaboration across industries, and drive innovation in the infrastructure sector. The summit will also act as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, offering attendees valuable insights into evolving market trends, regulatory developments, and best practices in infrastructure planning and execution.

ADPIC plays a pivotal role in overseeing and managing capital projects that enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi. Working closely with key stakeholders, the Centre ensures the efficient execution of infrastructure initiatives while championing sustainability, innovation, and best-in-class practices. ADPIC remains committed to advancing Abu Dhabi's strategic vision by enabling infrastructure that supports economic growth and long-term prosperity while enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre:

Established in 2023, ADPIC's vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi's strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.