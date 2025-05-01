Optimizerx Releases 2025 Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, has published its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for 2025.

As a company focused on optimizing meaningful engagement opportunities at critical junctures of the healthcare journey, we remain dedicated to aligning our mission with our responsibilities as a corporate citizen.

“Our stakeholders continue to expect us to transparently disclose our commitment to environmental, social, and governance responsibilities,” stated Marion Odence-Ford, Chief Legal Officer & Chief Human Resources Officer.“During calendar year 2024, we enhanced our disclosures on a wide range of ESG topics. We improved our Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG rating, moving from the seventh decile to the first decile and earning prime status. We are proud of our achievements and look forward to realizing more progress in the years to come.”

ESG Report Highlights:

Governance:



The pursuit of responsible governance is a top-down endeavor, and the Company's Board of Directors and the Nominating & Governance Committee have worked closely with the Executive Team to ensure our business strategies and practices align with our corporate governance policies.

Our annual double-materiality survey has identified a clear three-year trend in the topics our stakeholders care about most. These topics are clustered in three main areas:



Data Protection: Customer Privacy and Data & Cybersecurity;



Ethics and Governance: Business Ethics, Responsible Marketing & Advertising, Corporate Governance, and Anti-Competitive Behavior; and Human Capital: Human Capital & Resources, Labor Practices & Management, and Talent Acquisition & Retention.



Planet:

This year's ESG Report continues to build on past successes, adding additional detail in the form of a methodology appendix, more comprehensive data on Scope 1 emissions, and reporting on additional individual greenhouse gases.



People:



OptimizeRx continues to believe that impartiality in employment practices is an essential part of our business and is necessary to contribute to a culture of respect. We provide merit-based opportunities to all individuals without regard to age, race, color, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, religion, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity.

We prioritize recruiting, retaining, and incentivizing a highly qualified workforce as the success of OptimizeRx is dependent on the skills, experience, and efforts of our employees. We also believe that contributions stemming from each employee's cultural, economic and social background, experience, and thought are essential in making our Company stronger. Collaboration drawn from a range of perspectives enhances decision-making, sparks innovation, and drives better business outcomes. An inclusive culture boosts employee engagement, attracts top talent, and reduces turnover which furthers long-term success.

This year, the Company introduced the SPARK employee recognition program to recognize and celebrate Sustained Excellence, Positive Impact, Accountability, Resilience and Kindness. Another recent initiative includes a Competency Model to clearly define competency levels and expectations for skills, knowledge and experience, and to provide department-specific career progression visuals, to guide each employee's growth and success.

Prosperity:



We remain vigilant in our quest to turn healthcare challenges into opportunities. Not only do these opportunities present us with new ways to grow and learn, but also to do better for our customers, employees, and the patients we impact, because increasing stakeholder value also drives shareholder value.

The Company has seen strong adoption of its Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP), an AI-enabled platform that delivers predictive and privacy-safe marketing solutions that connects life sciences, HCPs and patients across the most robust network of personal and clinical platforms. The 2024 integration of the consumer-focused solutions of Healthy Offers, Inc. (dba Medicx Health), strengthens our ability to deliver on our mission across expanded stakeholder groups with our increased data and analytics capabilities.



To read OptimizeRx's full ESG report, please visit the Company's governance page on its website or click here .

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“plans”,“projects”,“targets”,“designed”,“could”,“may”,“should”,“will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's growth, business plans, future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D'Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

...



Investor Relations Contact

Steven Halper

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...