Best Online Blackjack Sites: Betworthy Picks Ignition As The Top Blackjack Casino In The U.S.

Forget the queues and noise at physical casinos - the best online blackjack sites offer everything you're looking for from the comfort of your home. Betworthy ranked Ignition Casino as the best blackjack site right now thanks to its variety of blackjack games, great bonuses, and fast payouts. Read on below.

Wondering what makes it one of the best blackjack sites? Read the review below as we outline all the nitty gritty details of this top casino for live dealer blackjack games.

Overview of the Best Blackjack Site

Ignition Casino Pros:



8+ blackjack titles

34+ live dealer blackjack tables

Wager up to $5,000 or $10,000 per hand

Crypto bonuses up to $3,000

Chat, email + Forum support Lower wagering requirement

Ignition Casino Cons:



No phone support available PayPal deposits only via Matchpay

Ignition Casino's stand-out welcome package earned them a spot on this list, but there are plenty of other reasons to make Ignition your new home to play blackjack for real money, including the 34+ live blackjack tables!

Game Variety: 4.85/5

Ignition hosts a 24/7 live poker room, 250+ online casino slots, 8+ blackjack, and 34+ different live dealer blackjack tables, easily making it one of the best online blackjack casinos.

Skill-oriented bettors will find themselves spoilt for choice! Plus, high rollers can wager up to $5,000 or even $10,000 per hand at Ignition's high-limit tables.

At the same time, low-budget bettors can get started with just $5 to spare.

Ignition employs live dealer blackjack and other casino table games around the clock, so there's never a bad time to join the action.

They can accommodate hundreds of players at once, meaning that you're always guaranteed some friendly competition!

No matter how you like to gamble online, Ignition won't disappoint.

Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

Players who prefer traditional payment methods like credit cards should use the promo code“IGWPCB100” with their first debit/credit card deposit.

This best online casino offers all new players a 200% casino and poker match up to $2,000!

Half your bonus up to $1,000 can be used to play online games (like blackjack), and the other half is locked away for poker.

Although Ignition's $2,000 match is generous on its own, crypto players get more bang for their buck.

If you're using BTC when playing blackjack, enter the code“IGWPCB150” with your first deposit. For your trouble, you'll secure a 300% casino and poker bonus worth up to $3,000!

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

The best online blackjack casino accepts debit card deposits, credit card payments, and 5 forms of cryptocurrency! You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Litecoin, or Ethereum to fund your account here.

Should you get lucky enough to win real money playing online blackjack games, you can withdraw between $10 and $9,500 per transaction.

Bitcoin users enjoy the most flexibility in this department, and BTC-loving high rollers could benefit from a high weekly cashout limit of $180,500.

How the Best Blackjack Online Sites Were Ranked

Safety and Security

Whether you prefer the European blackjack variant or would like to try your luck at online blackjack sites, playing at secure and reputable online blackjack casino sites is arguably the most important thing. You want to get paid out fast and without issues if you win.

To this end, we only reviewed top blackjack casino sites that have a valid operating license and are SSL encrypted. When choosing reputable online casino sites, consider going with licensed options.

Online Blackjack Games

We prioritized real money blackjack online casinos with the largest variety of popular casino games, but our experts paid special attention to real money gambling sites with a stacked blackjack library.

Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions

Before you start playing blackjack at online casinos, you can take advantage of generous bonuses and promotions.

Our top sites give away valuable bonuses that can help you win real money at the tables. We paid special attention to online gambling sites with low deposit and wagering requirements. Most of our recommended online blackjack casinos offer great blackjack casino bonuses!

Secure Payment Methods

The best real money blackjack casinos accept a variety of secure payment methods.

You can use multiple forms of crypto, any number of personal e-wallets, and traditional banking options to deposit and withdraw funds.

We paid special attention to crypto blackjack sites with the quickest payouts! Licensed real money online casinos offer secure banking when playing the best online blackjack games.

Customer Support

Reliable customer support is a must for any top-tier online blackjack casino. Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer, having access to responsive and helpful support is necessary.

Our recommended sites provide 24/7 customer service through live chat, email, or even phone support, so you can get timely assistance whenever needed. We gave extra points to casinos with detailed FAQ sections and community forums that address common concerns quickly and effectively.

How to Sign Up At the Best Blackjack Site for Real Money

If you've never had the chance to play blackjack online, you're probably wondering how to get started with our top online blackjack casinos.

Using Ignition as our example, we've simplified the process!

Step 1: Access the Blackjack Site



Visit Ignition's website Click the 'Join' button to initiate the sign-up process

Step 2: Create an Account



Fill out the form with your details

Create a password

Accept the T&Cs Click 'Register'

Step 3: Verify Your Number



Check your smartphone

Look for an SMS message with a code

Enter the code in the appropriate field Click 'Verify'

Step 4: Deposit to Play Blackjack Online for Money



Navigate to the 'Cashier' section

Choose your preferred payment method

Opt-in for the welcome bonus Follow the instructions to deposit

Step 5: Play Online Blackjack for Real Money



Open the online casino game lobby

Find a blackjack game you want to play and open it Set your stake size and place a bet!

How Do Blackjack Online Games for Real Money Work?

Online blackjack works the same way as traditional, offline blackjack – but the difference is that it can be played online, without the need to leave the comfort of your home.

The main aim of playing blackjack is to beat the dealer to 21. How? Well, it's quite simple. Each cart you are dealt with is worth a certain point - the total sum of your cards should go to 21 to win (or as close to 21 as possible) without exceeding it.

The game starts when the cards are dealt. After the first two cards, you can choose to 'hit' to receive another card or 'stand' to keep your current hand. In most blackjack variations, the dealer typically has to hit until their hand reaches a minimum value of 17.

Free Blackjack VS. Real Money Blackjack Online

Players can enjoy blackjack in two modes: free play and real money play. While both have their unique perks, your choice depends on your goals and gaming preferences. Let's explore the key advantages of each option to help you decide which suits you best.

Free Blackjack

Risk-Free Practice : Free blackjack allows players to enjoy the game without risking their money. It's perfect for beginners who want to understand the rules and develop strategies before playing for real money. You can experiment and learn at your own pace.





Access to Different Variants : Many online casinos offer free versions of blackjack games, letting players explore different variants like European Blackjack or Zappit Blackjack. This variety helps you find your favorite style without any upfront costs.





Stress-Free Fun : If you're playing purely for entertainment, free blackjack provides a no-pressure environment. You can enjoy the game without the ups and downs that come with real money stakes.

Real Money Online Blackjack

Win Real Rewards : When you play blackjack for real money, the stakes are higher, and so are the rewards. Whether it's a modest win or a big jackpot, playing with real money adds an element of fun that free games can't match.





Claim Awesome Bonuses : Real money blackjack players can take advantage of generous bonuses offered by online casinos. From welcome bonuses to cashback offers, these perks give you more value for your deposit and increase your bankroll.





Improve Your Skills : There's a psychological difference when real money is on the line. Players tend to focus more, refine their strategies, and make calculated decisions, leading to a deeper understanding of the game.





Real Casino Experience : Playing real money blackjack online often includes live dealer games, offering an engaging experience similar to visiting a physical casino. You can interact with professional dealers and fellow players, making the game feel more authentic.

What Is the Best Site To Play Blackjack for Real Money Online?

When it comes to playing online blackjack for real money , it's hard to beat Ignition . With an impressive array of real money blackjack games, stellar bonuses, and robust customer support, it easily stands out as the best blackjack site for real money overall.

Game Variety : With over eight distinct video and 34 live dealer blackjack games, Ignition offers an unbeatable blend of traditional and live dealer experiences. Whether you're a novice looking to play a blackjack game or a high roller aiming for the big leagues, the best online blackjack casino has you covered.

With Ignition's 24/7 blackjack tables, you can enjoy the thrill of real online blackjack anytime, anywhere.

Bonuses and Promotions : New players can enjoy a whopping casino and poker match bonus up to $2,000 when they make their first deposit. This generous offer allows you to use half of the bonus to play blackjack online for money, while the remaining half can be utilized for poker games.

Cryptocurrency users get an even sweeter deal. Use Bitcoin to play online blackjack for real money, and you can secure a casino and poker bonus of up to $3,000.



Payment Methods : Ignition accepts multiple payment methods, including credit and debit cards and five types of cryptocurrencies. Whether you're looking to enjoy blackjack or other casino games, the process of depositing and withdrawing funds is smooth and hassle-free. Customer Support : To ensure players have a seamless experience while playing blackjack online for real money, Ignition offers comprehensive customer support through live chat, email, and a player forum. This means you can get the assistance you need, whenever you need it.

Ignition was also chosen as the best online casino that pays out.

Types of Real Money Online Blackjack Bonuses

Welcome Bonus

New players can benefit from a welcome bonus specifically tailored to play real money blackjack games. This could be a match deposit or free chips to start your blackjack journey.

Loyalty Rewards

Regular players might be eligible for loyalty points when playing at the same real money blackjack sites. Accumulate points and redeem them for bonuses or real cash at most top online casinos for blackjack!

Weekly Promos

Many of the best online casinos offer weekly promotions, like cashback or reload bonuses, when you play live dealer blackjack. Keep an eye on the promotional page for regular updates.

Why You Should Play Live Online Blackjack Games for Real Money



Real-Time Interaction: One of the significant benefits of live blackjack at online casinos is the real-time interaction with the dealer and sometimes other players. It bridges the gap between online and land-based casinos, offering a more genuine casino experience.

Visual Transparency: With live blackjack, you watch the dealer shuffle and deal the cards, ensuring a transparent game. It offers peace of mind for players who may be skeptical about computer algorithms determining the outcome at online casinos.

Variety of Tables and Dealers: Live blackjack often comes with a range of tables, each with its own set of rules, betting limits, and dealers. This variety can suit different player preferences and bankrolls when playing at online casinos. Immersive Gaming Experience: The HD streaming, studio setting, sound effects, and interactive features provide an immersive gaming experience that's unmatched by standard video & live dealer blackjack casinos.

Most Popular Types of Online Blackjack Games

Each and every real money blackjack game has the same point – score higher than the dealer's hand but not over 21. However, there are a handful of blackjack variants with slightly different betting options, payouts, and rules.

Single-Deck Blackjack

The most popular classic blackjack variant around the world is Single-Deck Blackjack.

Just as the name suggests, this game is played with a single deck of cards. It's highly popular because of its high 99.5% RTP, which you can achieve using the basic blackjack strategy.

Early-Payout Blackjack

One of the most popular live dealer blackjack games – Early Payout Blackjack allows you to take an early payout while the game is still in progress.

The catch with this variant is that the online casino will determine the odds at which you get the early payout, which, as you can imagine – won't really be in your favor. Because of this, it's best that you take this option only in special circumstances – like when you're very, very likely to lose.

Zappit Blackjack

Zappit Blackjack is identical to the classic game with one interesting twist: If you get a 15 total against a dealer's 17 or 18 total, you can“zap” the hand and replace your 2 cards with new ones.

To make up for this, if the dealer gets 22, they won't lose – but instead, all standing hands will push instead of win.

Perfect Pairs

Perfect Pairs is a classic game of real money blackjack with one additional side bet – the perfect pairs. If you decide to take this bet – in addition to the classic game – you will be wagering on whether or not the first 2 cards you are dealt will be a pair or not.

Different pairs will give you a different payout on your wager. You can get a mixed pair, a colored pair, or a perfect pair, which consists of the same number, same color, and same suit.

The payout will be based on the type of pair you get.

Blackjack Switch

Blackjack Switch allows blackjack players to trade cards between two hands, which is also known as cheating. To play this game, you will need to place 2 equal wagers at the start of the game, and you're allowed to switch the second dealt card to the other hand.

Since this puts the odds in your favor – it doesn't come without a trade-off. Because of this maneuver, all non-busted hands will result in a push if the dealer gets a 22. Furthermore, natural blackjack only pays 1:1.

Make sure to try out free blackjack games in demo mode before deciding which one to play!

Best Online Blackjack Sites – FAQ

Can You Play Blackjack Online for Real Money?

Yes, nearly all online casinos offer real money blackjack games that you can play, and the only thing you need to make sure of is to choose licensed online casinos to use.

It's just like placing your bets in person sans the long entry lines, overpriced drinks, and crowded venues.

When you play blackjack online, you can spend as little as $5 or $10 per hand. This is a great feature for budget-conscious gamblers!

At the same time, high rollers and big spenders can wager up to $500 or even $1,000 per real money blackjack game.

What Blackjack Games Pay Real Money?

Some of the best blackjack games that offer real money payouts include Single-Deck Blackjack and Early-Payout Blackjack.

These popular variants can be found at reputable online casinos such as Ignition and Super Slots. Many platforms also allow you to try these games in free play mode, providing a chance to practice and understand the rules before betting real money.

What are the Basics of Playing Online Blackjack?

Blackjack, also known as 21, is a card game where the player competes against the dealer.

The goal is to have a card value as close to 21 as possible without exceeding it. In an online blackjack game, this plays out virtually, with a computerized dealer.

Online blackjack for real money functions similarly to a physical game of blackjack but with the comfort of being able to play online blackjack from home.

Are Online Blackjack Websites Rigged?

No, the best blackjack casinos aren't rigged against you. Our experts only endorse licensed and regulated online casinos!

Each gambling site on this list is supervised by a reputable gaming authority, and the best blackjack games are independently tested for a randomized outcome.

You can expect fair online blackjack casino games, legitimate bonuses, timely payouts, and helpful customer support with any of our top-rated gaming sites.

If you choose to do your own research, we encourage you to be careful when choosing which online casinos you trust to play real money blackjack online.

What are the Odds of Winning Blackjack Online?

In blackjack, the odds of winning are similar to those in traditional brick-and-mortar casinos. The house edge typically varies between 0.5% to 2%, depending on the specific game variant and your blackjack strategy.

By employing a basic blackjack strategy, blackjack players can significantly reduce the house edge and increase their chances of winning. It's important to understand the game rules and blackjack variations, as these can impact the odds.

What Should I Know Before Playing at Online Blackjack Casinos?

When looking to play blackjack for money online, one should look for a few key features: the site's reputation, licensing, blackjack games available, and payment methods.

We used all of these and much more to bring you our list of the top destinations where you can play real money online blackjack.

Which Real Money Online Blackjack Casino Has the Best Bonus?

It's not an easy choice to make, but Ignition Casino has the best bonuses for playing blackjack online.

Before you play blackjack online with Ignition, make your first cash deposit of $25 or more. For your trouble, you'll claim their 200% casino and poker match up to $2,000.

Still, crypto blackjack players will score an even sweeter deal - Ignition will credit your first BTC deposit with a 300% match bonus up to $3,000!

150% of your bonus up to $1,500 can be used to play games such as blackjack for real money, and the other 150% is locked in your casino account for live poker.

Either way, you're guaranteed a hefty bonus with Ignition – not many online casinos offer this!

Tips & Tricks for Playing Online Blackjack for Real Money

If you know a thing or two about playing blackjack at online casinos, or even if you're a newbie, we've put a simple list of real money online blackjack tips and tricks that will come in handy as you play at most online casinos.



Play Free Blackjack Online: Before you play live dealer blackjack games for real money, you should play free blackjack games to learn the ropes. It's not hard to get the hang of, but it's better to be safe than sorry and out of spending money. Thankfully,“practice” games are just as fun as the real thing.

Learn Basic Blackjack Strategy: When you decide to start playing real money blackjack, apply a basic strategy for a better outcome. For example, you should never“hit” on 17, and you should never split a pair of tens. A quick Google search will tell you everything you need to know! It's also a good idea to learn about different blackjack variations like European blackjack.

Blackjack Flows in Streaks: When you play online, winning game after game, be sure to increase your bets. Blackjack flows in streaks, meaning you can take advantage of“patterns” you notice while playing. Conversely, you should always lower your bets when you're losing.

Avoid Taking Insurance: At most of the best online blackjack casino sites, taking insurance is not in your favor when the dealer shows an Ace. It's generally a bet with a higher house edge, so it's better to skip it.

Manage Your Bankroll: Set a budget for your blackjack sessions and stick to it. If you experience a losing streak, avoid the temptation to chase your losses. Responsible online gambling ensures that you can come back another day. Understand the Table Rules: Not all blackjack tables are created equal. Some might have specific rules that can affect the game's outcome. Familiarize yourself with them before starting to play online blackjack.

Cheat Sheet to Play Blackjack Online for Real Money

Ready to play real money blackjack game but still need to learn more about it? Check out our cheat sheet to play blackjack games at online gambling sites below:

How Much is an Ace Worth in Blackjack?

An Ace in blackjack is versatile; it can be worth either 1 or 11 points, depending on what is more favorable for the player's hand.

How Much is a King Worth in Blackjack?

A King, like other face cards, is worth 10 points. This makes it a valuable card in reaching the desired total of 21.

How Much is a Jack or Queen Worth in Blackjack?

Similarly, both the Jack and Queen are each worth 10 points, aligning with the value of other face cards like the King.

How Much are Cards 2 to 10 Worth in Blackjack?

The cards numbered from 2 to 10 are valued at their face value. For instance, a 2 is worth 2 points, a 3 is worth 3 points, and so on, up to 10.

These values are fundamental in all blackjack games, including live dealer games in online casinos and the European blackjack version of the game. Understanding these values is key to forming strategies and making decisions during the game.

