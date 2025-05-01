403
Pemex’S Mounting Losses And Debt Signal Deepening Crisis For Mexico’S Oil Giant
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's state oil company Pemex reported a net loss of 43.3 billion pesos (about $2.12 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, according to official company filings. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of losses.
The company's financial debt now exceeds $101 billion, with $20 billion owed to contractors. These figures highlight a worsening crisis as Pemex faces falling production, shrinking revenues, and growing pressure to meet debt obligations.
Pemex's crude and condensate production dropped 11.3% year-on-year to 1.62 million barrels per day. The company attributes this fall to aging wells and delays in bringing new ones online.
Refinery throughput also fell by 5%, with only 936,000 barrels processed daily. The new Olmeca refinery, which was meant to boost output, has yet to deliver expected results due to delays and supply issues.
In January, crude exports plunged 44% to just over 532,000 barrels per day, the lowest since 1990. Sales to the United States, Pemex's top market, dropped 36% as buyers raised concerns about crude quality.
The company's operational struggles have forced it to rely on more short-term debt. Short-term liabilities rose over 32% in the first quarter. Pemex secured $3.7 billion in new loans to pay suppliers, but still faces a backlog of unpaid bills.
Pemex Faces Uncertain Future Amid Rising Debt
The government allocated $6 billion in the 2025 budget to support Pemex's debt payments and plans to simplify the company's tax structure. President Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged continued state support and aims to raise production to 1.8 million barrels per day by year-end.
However, experts question whether this target is realistic given current investment levels and persistent declines in output. Despite these challenges, the government insists on maintaining Pemex's central role in Mexico's energy sector.
The administration has ruled out new international debt offerings and will use finance ministry resources to aid the company. Investors remain cautious, as Pemex faces $9 billion in debt maturing in 2025 and $13 billion in 2026.
The company's future hinges on its ability to reverse production declines, manage debt, and restore confidence among suppliers and investors. For now, Pemex's mounting losses and rising debt underscore the urgent need for structural change in Mexico's oil sector.
