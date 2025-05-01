US Coast Guard, Partners Ramp Up Efforts Targeting Containers At Port Of New York And New Jersey

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)US Coast Guard Sector New York personnel conducted three warehouse spot checks at the Port of New York and New Jersey this week, uncovering a 60 percent deficiency rate in hazardous material compliance.

The targeted inspections, driven by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) container screening data, are part of an expanded effort to detect undeclared hazardous cargo before it can pose a threat to port safety or vessel crews.

The recent inspections highlight the Coast Guard's growing collaboration with CBP, which has significantly improved over the past year. When CBP identifies anomalies or items of interest during targeted container inspections, they now routinely notify Coast Guard Sector New York personnel, who follow up with specialized checks focused on undeclared hazardous materials.

“CBP's refined targeting capabilities are helping us act faster and more precisely,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Civita, Coast Guard Sector New York's deputy Safety and Security Operations chief.“The road ahead is clear-we're building on the momentum of Operation Terminus to drive year-round enforcement and collaboration. As CBP sharpens its targeting, we're standing by to act quickly, ensuring these threats are identified and neutralized before they leave the port.”

The increase in joint enforcement activity follows the success of Operation Terminus, a five-day multi-agency operation conducted in late February. That effort targeted illicit outbound shipments at terminals in Port Newark, New Jersey, and Brooklyn and led to the seizure of eight undeclared hazardous material containers with $88,000 in shipper violations. Authorities also intercepted 33 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.4 million that were destined for Western African countries.

By intercepting these shipments, officials prevented potential fires and explosions from improperly handled hazardous materials, including automobiles with connected batteries and full gasoline tanks.

“The success of this operation underscores our commitment to safeguarding US ports and preventing criminal enterprises from exploiting the global supply chain,” said Civita.“Through partnerships and vigilance, we enhance port security, disrupt illegal activities and ensure the safe movement of legitimate commerce.”

The results of Operation Terminus emphasized the critical need for persistent oversight of cargo shipments and the dangers posed by improperly documented hazardous materials. These risks threaten not only port workers and maritime crews, but also international trade and national security.

“Identifying and detaining these hazardous shipments and stolen vehicles highlights our dedication to port safety,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenadi Kane, a Coast Guard Sector New York marine science technician specializing in container inspections.“Knowing my work prevents disasters and stops criminal networks makes every effort worthwhile.”

Operation Terminus launched in February 2023 as a recurring joint enforcement initiative. It brings together personnel and resources from the Coast Guard, CBP, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, and local law enforcement agencies to combat illicit vehicle exports and hazardous cargo violations.

Coast Guard Sector New York remains committed to leveraging these partnerships to strengthen port security, ensure the integrity of global supply chains, and prevent criminal organizations from funding illicit operations through illegal exports.

