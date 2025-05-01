India-Pak Tensions: Fares Soar, Routes Disrupted

According to officials, the Indian airspace ban applies not only to aircraft registered in Pakistan but also to planes operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani carriers - including military aircraft.

The move comes days after Pakistan shut its airspace to all Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines with immediate effect.

The decision has led to immediate and widespread disruptions in international travel, particularly for flyers from North India. With direct routes now off-limits, many flights are being rerouted through longer paths, increasing fuel costs and flight durations significantly.

Flights that would usually take 3 to 4 hours are now stretching to nearly 6, burning more fuel and time. Industry insiders estimate Indian airlines could incur an additional monthly burden of ₹37 crore due to the extended routes.

Travellers, meanwhile, are already feeling the pinch. Fares for popular destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Iran and Iraq - frequently travelled by Kashmiris for work and pilgrimage - have spiked steeply.

According to travel agents, a Delhi-to-Saudi Arabia ticket that cost around ₹18,000 now sells for over ₹25,000. Fares to Dubai have climbed from ₹15,000 to ₹21,000, while Delhi-Iran routes now cost upwards of ₹33,000, up from ₹24,000 just last week.

Interestingly, flights departing from Mumbai have seen minimal fare changes.

Air India, the national flag carrier of India, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce alternative routes for international flights.“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” the airline said.

Reports suggest that the closure of Pakistani airspace has affected approximately 800 weekly flights. The ongoing restrictions force Indian airlines to take longer, more circuitous routes, particularly for flights heading west. This adds significantly to flight time and fuel costs, ultimately impacting ticket prices for passengers.

According to reports, experts estimate that Indian airlines incurred losses of around INR 700 crore during the over four-month closure in 2019 alone, due to increased fuel expenses and operational complexities. Similar, or more, losses are expected to hit the aviation industry this time around. As a rollover effect, flight rates may rise for Indian travellers flying international.

The impact is felt most acutely by airlines operating long-haul flights to Europe, North America, and the Middle East. These flights now require detours, adding hours to journey times. For example, flights to Europe often reroute over the Arabian Sea, adding significantly to the distance. Flights from northern Indian cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Varanasi are directly impacted. The duration of some USA and European flights operated by Indian airlines has increased by two to 2.5 hours. IndiGo has even suspended flights to Tashkent and Almaty, as these destinations are now outside the operational range of its narrow-body aircraft due to the necessary rerouting.

Haj Flights From Srinagar Unaffected: Officials

Amid rising concerns over Pakistan's recent airspace restrictions, officials have assured that Haj flights from Srinagar will continue as planned, as these flights were never routed through Pakistani airspace.

Clearing the air on the issue, authorities said the annual pilgrimage from Jammu and Kashmir remains unaffected and preparations are on track. The Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has released the schedule for the first batch of pilgrims, confirming that the inaugural flight (SG-5304) will depart from Srinagar on May 4, 2025.

Pilgrims scheduled for the first flight have been instructed to report at Haj House, Bemina, between 5:00 AM and 5:30 AM on the day of departure. The committee emphasized the need for strict adherence to reporting times and baggage guidelines.

The schedule for the remaining flights will be released separately in the coming days.

This year, more than 3,600 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are expected to perform Haj under the government quota.

Meanwhile, apprehensions had emerged following Saudi Arabia's temporary suspension of Umrah, tourist, and visit visas. However, officials clarified that the move is a routine pre-Haj step aimed at managing logistical arrangements and will not impact the Haj pilgrimage from India.

The authorities have appealed to pilgrims to stay updated through official communication channels and refrain from paying heed to rumours or unverified information.

