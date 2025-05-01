403
Northcliff Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Northcliff Resources Ltd. : Announced the United States Department of Defense has awarded the Company a US$15-million (~C$20.7-million) award under the Defense Production Act Title III program to expand tungsten's domestic capacity, sustainment of its critical production and address vulnerability in the Critical Minerals supply chain in the United States and Canada. Northcliff Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.06.
